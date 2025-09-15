Việt Nam police dismantle major online weapons network

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese police have pulled the trigger on a sprawling online weapons network, dismantling a criminal enterprise that manufactured and sold military-grade guns through social media. The ringleader and his accomplices were arrested, with dozens of firearms, thousands of rifle parts and industrial machinery seized in a sweeping crackdown.

Investigators identified Ngô Quang Vỹ, 33, from Bắc Ninh Province, as the mastermind. What began as his personal hobby of collecting air guns in 2019 allegedly turned into a lucrative criminal business.

Police said he bought air rifles, ammunition and parts through foreign e-commerce platforms, then invested in machining equipment to assemble, modify and increase the firepower of the weapons.

He and his accomplices sold the guns nationwide for profit. From early 2023, they rented two houses in Hải Dương to store stockpiles and set up workshops to avoid detection.

The network marketed and sold the weapons through YouTube, Facebook, Telegram, Viber and Zalo. They live-streamed demonstrations, posted advertisements and offered installation guides. Orders were delivered across the country using courier services.

Police said the operation was highly profitable. In just the first months of 2025, the group handled more than 3,500 orders worth a dozen billion đồng (US$380,000), with many customers in mountainous regions where air rifles are commonly used for hunting.

Raids on the workshops uncovered 58 firearms, including 53 PCP rifles, two shotguns and one hunting rifle, along with about 130,000 lead bullets.

Thousands of gun parts and components were also seized, along with a lathe, hydraulic presses, air compressors, drills and other heavy machinery used to manufacture and modify the weapons.

Authorities said buyers in several provinces voluntarily surrendered 10 more air rifles after learning about the case.

Preliminary assessments confirmed that all the seized weapons and components qualify as military-grade arms under Vietnamese law. The suspects now face charges of illegal production, trafficking and possession of military weapons, an offence under Article 304 of the Penal Code.

Police warned that the large number of weapons already sold could pose serious risks if used in criminal activity. Under a law that took effect on January 1, 2025, all air-powered rifles and their parts are classified as military weapons, with strict penalties for possession and trade.

Investigators said they are continuing to gather evidence and trace other individuals connected to the ring to ensure they face prosecution. — VNS