Cao Bằng Police dismantles trans-national fraud ring

CAO BẰNG – In a daring digital crackdown, police of the northern province of Cao Bằng have dismantled a transnational criminal gang that exploited technology to siphon off millions from nearly 400 victims across Việt Nam.

The high-tech fraud ring, operating since February 2025, set up a 'ghost' company just over the border in Svay Rieng Province, Cambodia, near the Bavet – Mộc Bài checkpoint, to orchestrate their scheme.

Posing as police officers, the group coerced victims into installing a fake VNeID app (the national digital identification application) laced with malware that hijacked their phones. This allowed the criminals to access bank and securities accounts and illegally withdraw over VNĐ160 billion (US$6.3 million).

In March, Cao Bằng’s police director initiated case codenamed 325L, with close oversight from the Deputy Director and Chief of the Provincial Police Investigation Agency. After meticulous investigation, officers identified the organisation’s structure and methods, summoning suspects from multiple provinces and cities back to Việt Nam for questioning.

So far, legal proceedings have been launched against 39 suspects accused of using computer and telecommunications networks to appropriate property. The coordinated arrests were swift and secure. The investigation continues, with authorities committed to bringing all involved to justice under the full force of the law. - VNS