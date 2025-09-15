Politics & Law
Home Society

Cao Bằng Police dismantles trans-national fraud ring

September 15, 2025 - 19:13
After a period of investigation, the police clarified the organisational structure and modus operandi of the ring, and summoned the suspects back to Việt Nam from several provinces and cities.
The suspects in the police station. Photo courtesy of Cao Bằng Police

CAO BẰNG – In a daring digital crackdown, police of the northern province of Cao Bằng have dismantled a transnational criminal gang that exploited technology to siphon off millions from nearly 400 victims across Việt Nam.

The high-tech fraud ring, operating since February 2025, set up a 'ghost' company just over the border in Svay Rieng Province, Cambodia, near the Bavet – Mộc Bài checkpoint, to orchestrate their scheme.

Posing as police officers, the group coerced victims into installing a fake VNeID app (the national digital identification application) laced with malware that hijacked their phones. This allowed the criminals to access bank and securities accounts and illegally withdraw over VNĐ160 billion (US$6.3 million).

In March, Cao Bằng’s police director initiated case codenamed 325L, with close oversight from the Deputy Director and Chief of the Provincial Police Investigation Agency. After meticulous investigation, officers identified the organisation’s structure and methods, summoning suspects from multiple provinces and cities back to Việt Nam for questioning.

So far, legal proceedings have been launched against 39 suspects accused of using computer and telecommunications networks to appropriate property. The coordinated arrests were swift and secure. The investigation continues, with authorities committed to bringing all involved to justice under the full force of the law. - VNS

Society

Authorities warn of fake news linked to Credit Information Centre

Experts warned that false claims of data breaches not only damage the reputation of institutions and cause public anxiety, but also create opportunities for online scams. Such incidents can erode trust in digital services, disrupt the business environment, and have long-term social consequences.
Society

Côn Đảo's health care transformation makes waves

The strategy for digital transformation at Côn Đảo Military-Civilian Medical Centre to 2030 is to apply technology in most of its activities and services, forming smart healthcare in three aspects – smart disease prevention, smart medical examination and treatment, and smart health administration.
Society

Charging ahead challenges for Hà Nội's old power grid

Hà Nội’s Department of Construction has recommended that the city finalise support policies for residents switching vehicles, expand public transport and carefully plan charging station locations, infrastructure and grid capacity to meet public demand.

