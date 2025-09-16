Politics & Law
Home Society

Draft decree expands sanctioning powers for tourism violations

September 16, 2025 - 07:35
Commune- and provincial-level leaders could soon fine and suspend operators for tourism violations under a proposed government decree.
Visitors explore a cave in Hạ Long Bay - a popular tourist destination. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Commune-level authorities could soon gain stronger powers to punish violations in the tourism sector, under a draft decree now being reviewed.

The proposal, prepared by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, is scheduled to be submitted to the Government for approval in October.

Under the draft, violations include actions such as pressuring tourists to buy goods or services, ignoring or failing to resolve complaints, providing misleading information about tours or destinations and using unqualified or misassigned tour guides.

Chairpersons of commune, ward and special-zone People’s Committees would be able to issue warnings, levy fines of up to VNĐ25 million (around US$950), suspend professional licences or business operations for a set period, confiscate items involved in violations and order remedial measures.

At the provincial and municipal levels, People’s Committee chairpersons could impose fines of up to VNĐ50 million (US$1,900), along with the same suspension and confiscation powers.

The decree also sets out the roles of other agencies. Public security officers on duty could issue warnings and fines of up to VNĐ5 million ($190), while maritime and inland waterway inspectors could impose similar penalties.

Chief inspectors in these agencies would be authorised to fine up to VNĐ40 million ($1,520) and suspend licences or operations.

Senior officials at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, including the Director General of the National Authority of Tourism, would have sanctioning authority when assigned to carry out inspections.

Officials say the changes are designed to align sanctioning powers across different levels of government and enforcement agencies, following recent reforms in local administration. — VNS

tourism violations administrative penalties

