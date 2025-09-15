National achievement expo a major success: Gov't leader

HÀ NỘI — The national achievement exhibition highlights the profound significance of uniting national strength with that of the times and the close coordination between central and local authorities as well as between the State and the private sector, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said in his closing remarks on Monday evening.

The event, themed "80-year Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness", also underscored the combination of domestic capacity with international resources, while reflecting the Vietnamese people’s aspirations to soar higher and reach further in the new era, the leader said.

The exhibition was a major political and cultural event to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2). Held from August 28 across nearly 260,000 sq.m at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre in Hà Nội’s Đông Anh Commune, it was the largest-scale exhibition ever organised in Việt Nam, featuring the participation of 28 ministries and central agencies, 34 localities, and more than 110 major enterprises and economic groups. Through over 230 display spaces, it showcased the achievements of nearly 180 sectors across various fields over the past eight decades.

After 19 days, the exhibition attracted around 10 million visitors from across Việt Nam as well as international friends.

In his address, PM Chính underlined that the event affirmed the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam as the foremost factor determining every success of the Vietnamese revolution.

It also vividly demonstrated the spirit of great national solidarity through rich and diverse content, highlighting the principle that the people are the foundation and the true makers of history, he noted.

The PM affirmed that the core spirit running through all spaces and activities of the exhibition is the strong message about the Vietnamese people, who are intelligent, creative, ambitious, unyielding, yet sincere, open, and hospitable.

This spirit, he stressed, has formed the foundation of many historic achievements over the past 80 years and embodies the aspiration of the Vietnamese people to reach greater heights in a new era.

The PM said the event helped underscore the inseparable link between national independence and socialism, affirmed the right and visionary path chosen by President Hồ Chí Minh and the Party, and highlighted Vietnam’s distinctive culture, mettle, wisdom, creativity, and patriotism. It also demonstrated the people’s steadfast trust in the Party, the State, and the renewal cause.

He appreciated the dedication, sense of responsibility, efforts, and creativity by ministries, agencies, localities, enterprises, scientists, artists, musicians, art organisers, volunteers, and the public who contributed to the exhibition’s resounding success.

According to the PM, this success is not only a proud culmination of the exhibition but also a promising beginning for upcoming major national and international events.

Looking ahead, PM Chính said the Autumn Fair 2025 will be held at this exposition centre this October, underlining that Việt Nam’s bright future lies ahead.

He called on all Vietnamese to continue writing the nation’s proud history with patriotism, pride, confidence, compassion, and the burning aspiration to build a prosperous and happy country standing shoulder to shoulder with global powers, a vision cherished by President Hồ Chí Minh.

At the closing ceremony, the PM and other Party and State leaders presented certificates of merit to 36 collectives and individuals for outstanding contributions to the exhibition.

The programme also featured a special music show titled “I Love My Homeland” with about 20 performances by renowned artists from different generations.

The event concluded with a brilliant fireworks display, marking the success of the exhibition. — VNA/VNS