VNA expresses gratitude for congratulations on 80th Traditional Day

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has offered thanks to leaders, ministries, agencies, partners, international press organisations, and domestic media outlets for their congratulations on the VNA's 80th Traditional Day.

On behalf of its reporters, editors, technicians, and staff members, the VNA Party Committee and leadership expressed deep gratitude to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Tô Lâm for attending the September 14 ceremony marking the agency’s 80th Traditional Day (September 15, 1945–2025), delivering remarks, and presenting the Hồ Chí Minh Order to the VNA.

The VNA also thanked State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, and President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến for sending flowers and congratulatory letters.

On this special occasion, the VNA also received congratulations from central agencies, ministries, and sectors, partners, international news agencies and press organisations, as well as domestic media outlets, which provided vivid coverage of the VNA’s 80-year journey accompanying the nation.

It said that the close attention and guidance from Party and State leaders, the encouragement from central and local agencies, along with the trust from both domestic and international press agencies and the public have formed a tremendous source of motivation for VNA journalists to fulfil their mission as the nation’s key multimedia wire service and a strategic and trusted information centre of the Party and the State.

Entering a new stage of development, the VNA will continue exerting efforts to excellently fulfil the mission entrusted by the Party, the State, and the people, its Party Committee and leadership affirmed. — VNA/VNS