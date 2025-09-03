National Achievements Exhibition extended until September 15

HÀ NỘI — The National Achievements Exhibition (NAE), commemorating the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2), will remain open until September 15 instead of September 5, offering citizens and visitors a meaningful opportunity to explore the nation’s milestones and cultural heritage.

This extension was announced by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính through Official Dispatch No 155/CD-TTg, addressed to relevant ministries, provinces, cities, and participating organisations.

According to the dispatch, the exhibition titled “80 Years of Independence – Freedom – Happiness” officially opened on August 28 in the capital city of Hà Nội, showcasing the country’s progress and enduring traditions over the past eight decades.

It has attracted special attention and created a strong ripple effect among people from all walks of life. Over 1.2 million people have visited the National Exposition Centre in Đông Anh for the exhibition in just three days of opening.

The NAE is not only an occasion to honour history and showcase the outstanding achievements of the Party, the State and the people over the 80-year process of defending, building and developing the country, but also contributes to educating patriotic traditions, strengthening people’s trust in the country’s renewal and sustainable development policies; promoting the image of a dynamic, renovating Việt Nam that integrates deeply with the international community.

It is also an opportunity for all citizens to directly experience and enjoy the country’s great development.

Ensuring efficiency during extension

To meet the demand and aspirations and to create favourable conditions for the public to have more time to visit and experience activities and events at the NAE, based on proposal of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST), PM Chính decided to extend the NAE until September 15, and requested:

The MCST will take the lead and collaborate with ministries, sectors, localities and related agencies to carefully review and prepare necessary conditions to organise exhibition activities and concerned events, ensuring quality, effectiveness, security, safety and environmental hygiene.

Simultaneously, the MCST will work with relevant agencies to negotiate with the Vingroup and service providers to minimise costs for venue rental, machinery, equipment, materials, labour and other related expenses; ensuring quality, efficiency, waste prevention and reducing the burden on the State budget, in accordance with legal regulations.

Additionally, the MCST, together with other concerned organisations, will identify budget needs for the NAE extension, ensuring compliance with the law; and submit to the Ministry of Finance before Thursday.

If necessary, promptly organise online meetings with ministries, sectors, localities, and relevant agencies to reach agreement on this matter.

The Ministry of Finance will lead and closely coordinate with the MCST to carefully review and aggregate budgetary requirements, reporting to the competent authority for balancing and arranging funds to support ministries, localities and relevant agencies during the extended period.

Keeping security, environmental hygiene

Ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies and government-affiliated agencies, heads of provinces and cities will be responsible for ensuring necessary conditions, arranging personnel and effectively carrying out tasks related to managing and operating their units’ exhibition spaces during the event.

They must keep quality, effectiveness, safety, security, environmental hygiene and creating favourable conditions for the public, organisations and individuals visiting the NAE.

They will proactively review, balance, allocate and arrange funding within the 2025 State budget estimates already authorised, as well as other lawful resources, to carry out tasks related to the extended NAE.

Should central budget support be required, they must clearly determine additional financial needs for each specific task, synthesise and propose requests to the MCST before Thursday for consolidation and submission to the competent authority before Friday.

Localities organising food spaces must have consistent supply and quality goods throughout the NAE period, preserving and promoting their local culinary identity and excellence.

Ministries, sectors, and localities must earnestly, urgently and focusedly carry out assigned tasks as directed by the PM; proactively resolve challenges (if any) according to authority; promptly report to competent authorities on arising issues beyond their authority.

The Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of Health, and the Hà Nội People’s Committee, within their assigned functions and tasks, will lead and work with the MCST to continuously ensure the best conditions for security, order, traffic safety, fire prevention, environmental hygiene, food safety and medical care for visitors and workers involved in the NAE.

The Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Industry and Trade will give necessary information and facilitate enterprises to continue participating until the end of the NAE extension.

The Vingroup will join hand with the MCST and related agencies to resolve arising issues, and facilitate units to continue exhibiting and organising events until the end of the extended period.

The MCST, within its assigned functions and duties, will be responsible for monitoring and urging ministries and localities to strictly implement the official dispatch; regularly review, inspect and grasp the situation of the NAE organisation; and promptly report to the PM. — VNS