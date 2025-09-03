Heroes in uniform lend a hand and a heart to disadvantaged children

QUẢNG NINH — In the northern province of Quảng Ninh, the 'godfathers and mothers' in police uniforms have become more than guardians of public order.

For many children in difficult circumstances, they have offered steady support, quiet compassion and a sense of family when it’s needed most. Their actions have helped turn the police tradition of 'serving the people' into something deeply human and deeply felt.

Quảng Ninh’s police force has often been referred to as the 'godfathers and mothers' in recent years, as they have stepped far beyond their official duties to become steadfast supporters of children facing incredibly difficult circumstances. Through financial support, mentorship, and consistent emotional care, they have built a quiet legacy of kindness across the province.

One of the most poignant examples emerged from tragedy.

Just over a month ago, a devastating boat accident in Hạ Long Bay claimed 39 lives. Among the most heart-wrenching stories to emerge was that of 10-year-old Hoàng Nhật Minh, a primary school student from Hà Nội. In a single moment, Minh lost his entire family and the warm, happy life he knew.

The news struck a deep chord with officers in Quảng Ninh, especially Director of the provincial Police Major General Trần Văn Phúc.

“It made many officers and soldiers of Quảng Ninh Province Police worried and tormented,” the department later shared.

When they learned that Minh was recovering in hospital, Major General Phúc personally visited him and handed over a donation of VNĐ200 million (approximately US$6,700) from the provincial police to support his care and future. He also made a personal commitment to sponsor Minh until adulthood.

Though nothing can erase such a profound loss, the police hope their ongoing support will help Minh face the future with greater resilience and have a sense that he’s not alone.

This spirit of care has now become a wider movement. In recent years, the initiative to sponsor children in hardship — first sparked by the Quảng Ninh Police — has been adopted by many other units and localities across the province. As their actions continue to ripple outwards, they serve as a powerful reminder: behind every badge, there can be a heart willing to protect more than just public safety — sometimes, it’s a childhood too.

Recently, the case of Phạm Hữu Nghĩa, a 14-year-old boy in Hà Lầm Ward, is an example.

Nghĩa’s father died of a serious illness, while his grandmother is very old and sick and his brother was born deaf and mute. So only Nghĩa's mother worked hard to support the whole family.

But the tragedy did not stop there. In September last year, when Typhoon Yagi hit, his family’s makeshift house and all of their household items were also swept away by the storm.

In response to this situation, officers of the Investigation Police Agency visited Nghĩa’s family to share and encourage, and pledged to sponsor Nghĩa until he turns 18, with monthly support of VNĐ1 million (US$40).

Deputy Chief of the Office Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Hồng Điệp said: “We hope that our sentiments and modest contribution can partly ease Nghĩa’s life, so that he will have more strength, be obedient, study well, and grow up with confidence.”

Meanwhile, in Yên Tử Ward, siblings Nguyễn Lê Vân Khánh, 15, and Nguyễn Văn Minh, 13, are also in a very difficult situation.

Their parents divorced. They live with their mother, who is a migrant with no relatives nearby. In recent years, their mother has suffered from a brain tumour, leaving the family destitute.

Witnessing this situation, officers of the Detention Centre decided to sponsor the siblings, providing VNĐ2 million ($80) in support every month. In addition, their police foster parents regularly visit to encourage them, guide their studies and help with daily life.

This affection has breathed determination into their dreams, giving them conditions to strive for a better future.

Last school year, Khánh passed the entrance exam to Uông Bí High School and participated in the 'Loving Summer Camp' organised by the Ministry of Public Security.

Khánh said that she is determined to pass the entrance exam to the Military Medical Academy to become an army doctor, so she can help many people, especially those in difficult circumstances like herself.

According to Deputy Warden of the Detention Centre Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Bảo Ngọc, in addition to sponsoring the siblings until they turn 18, the centre will continue to provide guidance and support for their career choices in the future.

Moreover, the unit has directed its branches in localities across the province to continue reviewing other special hardship cases of children to sponsor in the coming time.

Bringing goodness to compensate for the misfortunes of fate, helping disadvantaged children gain confidence to rise in life is the simple but profoundly humane aspiration of the 'foster parents' at the centre in particular, and of Quảng Ninh Province Police officers in general.

The support not only brings material value but also serves as a great source of spiritual encouragement, giving the children strength to overcome difficulties, study hard and nurture future dreams.

Police officers truly act as bridges of compassion, bringing kindness closer and accompanying disadvantaged children throughout their growth and development, creating a beautiful image of the People’s Public Security force in the hearts of the people.

Head of the Women’s Affairs Board of Quảng Ninh Province Police Lieutenant Colonel Bùi Thị Thúy Hiền said that police units and localities across the province are currently sponsoring more than 50 disadvantaged children.

Each child faces their own misfortunes and losses at a very young age, yet they all share the loving embrace of their foster parents in the People’s Public Security, who accompany them along life’s journey.

This spirit of humanity and compassion has become a beautiful trait with wide and deep influence, further enriching the portrait of People’s Public Security officers who work day and night to safeguard the peaceful life of the people.

Though the road ahead is long, those special 'parents' will always be a solid support for the children on their journey.

They instil in them dreams, aspirations and strength, so that they may carry kindness with them to build a better life for themselves and contribute to a brighter society in the future. — VNS