Power of great unity shines on National Day

HÀ NỘI — A wave of red swept through the capital on September 2, as Hà Nội’s streets were awash with flags, flowers and fervour in celebration of National Day. Tens of thousands gathered shoulder to shoulder, turning the city into a vibrant sea of unity to welcome the parade and marching groups.

From early morning, families, veterans, students and children lined the pavements, waving the national flag and cheering with visible pride. Regardless of age or background, the crowd moved as one — a reflection of deep national solidarity.

The spectacle wasn't just a display of colour and ceremony, but a powerful statement of peace and resilience. The procession was met with heartfelt applause at every turn, echoing the spirit of a nation proud of its past and confident in its future.

This is the power of solidarity — living proof of a Việt Nam that loves peace and aspires to rise up.