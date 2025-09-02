Politics & Law
Society

Power of great unity shines on National Day

September 02, 2025 - 15:01
Regardless of age or region, tens of thousands of Vietnamese hearts joined together in joy and boundless pride to welcome the parade and marching groups.
Armed forces' contingents paraded on Tràng Tiền Street, Hà Nọi, on September 2 morning. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A wave of red swept through the capital on September 2, as Hà Nội’s streets were awash with flags, flowers and fervour in celebration of National Day. Tens of thousands gathered shoulder to shoulder, turning the city into a vibrant sea of unity to welcome the parade and marching groups.

From early morning, families, veterans, students and children lined the pavements, waving the national flag and cheering with visible pride. Regardless of age or background, the crowd moved as one — a reflection of deep national solidarity.

The spectacle wasn't just a display of colour and ceremony, but a powerful statement of peace and resilience. The procession was met with heartfelt applause at every turn, echoing the spirit of a nation proud of its past and confident in its future.

This is the power of solidarity — living proof of a Việt Nam that loves peace and aspires to rise up.

They go proudly in the hearts of the people. — VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh
Parade groups pass the Văn Cao Street. — VNA/VNS Photo Quang Hải
Armored tanks parade on the Hùng Vương Street. — VNA/VNS Photo Quang Hải
Military forces parade on the Hàng Khay-Tràng Tiền axis around the Hoàn Kiếm Lake area. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Phương
Male officers of the Cyber ​​Security and High-Tech Crime Prevention Group parade on the Văn Cao Street. — VNA/VNS Photo Quang Hải
Vehicles protecting the Party, the State leaders and international guests parading on the Hùng Vương Street. — VNA/VNS Photo Quang Hải
People loudly cheered for the marching contingents. — VNA/VNS Photo

 

 

Vietnam National Day September 2

see also

More on this story

Society

Hà Nội’s 80-year path from independence to modernity

Eighty years ago, tens of thousands gathered at Ba Đình Square to hear President Hồ Chí Minh proclaim the Declaration of Independence, founding the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam. That moment marked not just a turning point in national history, but the beginning of a profound journey for the capital.
Society

Journey to independence

Marking 80 years since the August Revolution and Việt Nam’s Declaration of Independence, this tribute reflects on the historic journey from colonial rule to freedom and unity. Through the voices of historians, diplomats, and citizens home and abroad, Vietnamese people honour the sacrifices of the past while inspiring the next generation to continue building a prosperous and united country.
Society

Việt Nam through the eyes of friends

As Việt Nam looks back on its progress, the experiences of long-term foreign residents offer a unique view of Việt Nam’s change. For them, Việt Nam is more than a destination. It is a place of belonging, opportunity, and shared aspirations.
Society

Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh

The ceremony was attended by Politburo members: Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lưong Cường, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến.

