Art programme opens 80th National Day Parade's ceremony

|Artists in the art programme opening the ceremony, parade and march to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day. VNA/VNS Photos
HÀ NỘI — An art programme was held on Tuesday morning at Ba Đình Square in Hà Nội to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).
The ceremony opened with a spectacular drum performance accompanied by flags, folk dances and lion-dragon displays, creating an atmosphere of national pride and unity.— VNS