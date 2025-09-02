Politics & Law
Home Society

Art programme opens 80th National Day Parade's ceremony

September 02, 2025 - 10:01
Art programme opens the Grand ceremony marks 80th anniversary of August Revolution, National Day on Tuesday morning (September 2) in Ba Đình Square, Hà Nội.
Artists in the art programme opening the ceremony, parade and march to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day. VNA/VNS Photos

HÀ NỘI — An art programme was held on Tuesday morning at Ba Đình Square in Hà Nội to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

Artists in the art programme opening the ceremony, parade and march to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

 

The drum performance at the ceremony, parade and march to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

 

The drum performance at the ceremony, parade and march to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day September 2. 
Art programme to celebrate the 80th anniversary of August Revolution and National Day.
A drum performance to welcome the opening of the 80th Anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day parade on September 2. 
A drum performance to welcome the opening of the 80th Anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day parade on September 2. 

The ceremony opened with a spectacular drum performance accompanied by flags, folk dances and lion-dragon displays, creating an atmosphere of national pride and unity.— VNS

Society

Journey to independence

Marking 80 years since the August Revolution and Việt Nam’s Declaration of Independence, this tribute reflects on the historic journey from colonial rule to freedom and unity. Through the voices of historians, diplomats, and citizens home and abroad, Vietnamese people honour the sacrifices of the past while inspiring the next generation to continue building a prosperous and united country.
Society

Việt Nam through the eyes of friends

As Việt Nam looks back on its progress, the experiences of long-term foreign residents offer a unique view of Việt Nam’s change. For them, Việt Nam is more than a destination. It is a place of belonging, opportunity, and shared aspirations.
Society

Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh

The ceremony was attended by Politburo members: Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lưong Cường, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến.
Society

Late Minister of Home Affairs posthumously awarded hero title

The Ministry of Public Security on August 31 held a ceremony in Hà Nội to posthumously confer the title Hero of the People’s Armed Forces during the resistance war against the US on Sen. Lieut. Gen. Bùi Thiện Ngộ, late Minister of Home Affairs (now the Ministry of Public Security).

