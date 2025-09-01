Journey to independence

Marking 80 years since the August Revolution and Việt Nam’s Declaration of Independence, this tribute reflects on the historic journey from colonial rule to freedom and unity. Through the voices of historians, diplomats, and citizens home and abroad, Vietnamese people honour the sacrifices of the past while inspiring the next generation to continue building a prosperous and united country.
The HCM City Traffic Police have issued a notice on traffic restriction in the central areas to ensure traffic order and safety during the fireworks displays to mark the 80th anniversary of National Day on September 2.
As Việt Nam looks back on its progress, the experiences of long-term foreign residents offer a unique view of Việt Nam’s change. For them, Việt Nam is more than a destination. It is a place of belonging, opportunity, and shared aspirations.
The ceremony was attended by Politburo members: Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lưong Cường, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến.
The Ministry of Public Security on August 31 held a ceremony in Hà Nội to posthumously confer the title Hero of the People’s Armed Forces during the resistance war against the US on Sen. Lieut. Gen. Bùi Thiện Ngộ, late Minister of Home Affairs (now the Ministry of Public Security).
The National Assembly (NA) House and relevant offices around Ba Đình Square in Hà Nội will be open to the public for the 80th anniversary of August Revolution and Việt Nam’s National Day, the NA Office announced on August 31.
The State Treasury reported on August 31 afternoon that as of 1.30pm, a total of VND 5.687 trillion (US$218.7 million) had been distributed to 1,929 out of 3,321 communes, or 58.5 per cent of the total, as cash gifts each worth VND 100,000 for every citizen to welcome the coming National Day.
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on August 31 offered incense in commemoration of President Hồ Chí Minh at the national historic and cultural site of House No. 48 on Hàng Ngang Street in Hà Nội, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).
A ground-breaking ceremony on the construction of a new cargo terminal was begun at the Da Nang International Airport by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, increasing the capacity to 100,000 tonnes per year.