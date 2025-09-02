Young people share thoughts on 80 years of independence and beyond

Đỗ Thanh Thảo

Senior student, Việt Nam University of Commerce

I care deeply about my country and often follow the news. To see that Việt Nam has such a strong position and potential as it does now, I am filled with pride. Today, it is seen as a dynamic, integrating nation with its voice highly appreciated on the international arena, which is truly an honour.

As the young generation, we all want to live in a peaceful, prosperous country that develops both culturally and economically, so that our foundations for life remain strong. I also hope Việt Nam will become an even more attractive tourist destination, expanding its growth across many sectors to become a dream destination for people around the world.

Having travelled abroad, I can say that Việt Nam is truly beautiful, and our people are warm and welcoming. While our infrastructure is still developing, our major cities are already bustling with tourists. If tourism is further promoted, it will not only attract more visitors but also improve livelihoods for local people.

Our national commemorations are special occasions. The last time I saw a military parade was 10 years ago when I was in fifth grade, and I didn’t fully understand its significance back then. This year, however, I can appreciate the patriotism of our people much more, seeing the exciting atmosphere around me and how everyone enthusiastically embraces our national anniversaries.

Thái Nguyễn Đăng Khoa

Member of Executive Board of HCM City Chapter of the Việt Nam Students Association

Our country has celebrated many major anniversaries this year. Taking part in these events made me feel truly proud of the journey and development of both the country and HCM City. Perhaps because my generation was born and raised in peace and never directly witnessed war, our patriotism may not appear as intense and visible as that of our predecessors.

Through these commemorations and educational events rooted in history and tradition, young people like us can better understand the sacrifices of our forefathers and feel a stronger sense of pride in our homeland.

I believe that Việt Nam today is undergoing rapid development and steadily gaining a higher standing on the international stage, especially in areas connected to youth. Personally, I have a strong passion for cultural exchange and youth exchange activities.

In these, I see that young Vietnamese, when representing the country internationally, consistently show the Vietnamese spirit – always open-minded, eager to listen, learn and grow, while being deeply proud of our cultural heritage.

For Việt Nam to continue advancing and to further strengthen its position globally, young people must be proactive and forward-thinking. We must actively take part in building and renewing the country, embrace global integration, while also preserving and promoting traditional values. Only by treasuring and taking pride in our heritage can we introduce Việt Nam to the world in the fullest sense.

Through international exchange programmes, I have noticed an impressive thing in several developed countries: they place great importance on individuality and cultural values. Every country aims towards economic, political, security and social stability – I believe that is also what every young person hopes for Việt Nam.

Nguyễn Thị Huyền My

Senior student, Academy of Journalism and Communications

Each commemoration serves as a reminder of our nation’s proud traditions, unity, maturity and resilience on the international stage. Việt Nam is increasingly proving itself as a peace-loving, responsible and trustworthy country.

This makes me very proud and strengthens my belief that it is not only moving forward alongside the world, but also steadily leaving its own mark – showing its aspiration to rise and stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s powers.

This role reflects the outcomes of our sound leadership and the tireless efforts of the entire nation, with contributions from many generations – both those who came before and the young generation today.

As part of the younger generation, I hope that our country will continue to grow sustainably, further integrating with the world while also preserving its national identity. I also hope that more opportunities will be created for young people to develop their potential and contribute to the nation.

Today’s youth also have the responsibility to study, train, think innovatively, and dare to take action in order to help Việt Nam progress. Each young person should nurture a sense of responsibility to the community and the nation as a whole, because the future depends heavily on the efforts of our generation today.

As a journalism student, I feel a strong responsibility to provide timely and accurate information, and to convey correct and meaningful messages. Students in journalism and communications have an important role in spreading positive values to society.

I hope to do this through my articles and writing, contributing to social progress. I also wish to introduce to the world the image of a dynamic and culturally rich Việt Nam, so that international friends can better understand and appreciate our country.

Nguyễn Văn Tuấn

Medical doctor, Hospital of Post and Telecommunications

Through our national commemorations, I understand that both the previous generations and mine share the same love for our country, even if expressed differently.

Older generations, when watching army parades or archival footage, are reminded of their proud memories. For us, although we lack firsthand experience of wartime, watching army parades and documentaries makes us realise the hardships our ancestors endured to bring us today’s life, which deepens our love for the country.

I feel that Việt Nam’s position in the world is increasingly recognised. When I have opportunities to speak with foreign peers or academics, I often hear them highlight Việt Nam’s rising international standing compared with other countries in the region.

I notice that beyond economic growth and job creation, the government is also addressing issues typically prioritised by developed economies, such as environmental protection, clean energy, and sustainable infrastructure. I hope such development will extend to more remote areas as well.

For young people, I think two things are especially important. First is developing our own professional competence, which is crucial for the country’s economic growth and for serving others through our work.

Second is taking part in cultural preservation. With the internet spreading global trends so quickly, Việt Nam’s unique cultural identity risks being diluted. I see this in my own community – the Sán Dìu ethnic group. Just within the past two decades, our language has declined drastically – my grandparents could read and write it, while today’s children mostly understand but cannot speak it, which shows the urgency of preservation.

Third, once we strengthen our skills, we should also engage in community projects, especially those supporting the disadvantaged youth in remote areas who lack access to proper education. VNS