Việt Nam’s spirit of solidarity, patriotism on 80th National Day captivates int’l community

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s 80th National Day celebrations unfolded today in a sea of red, with flags, flowers and beaming faces welcoming the biggest ever parade and march, creating a special atmosphere that touches not only the hearts of its own citizens but also those of foreign guests living in Hà Nội at this particular time.

For many expats, it was a privilege to witness how Vietnamese people salute their national pride and to feel as part of a nation celebrating its historic journey.

Since early morning on September 2, crowds already gathered near Ba Đình Square where the grand ceremony took place. Will Helm Le Courageux, a French content creator who has lived in Việt Nam for five years was there, saying he was so impressed by the way people braved the weather and discomfort, even preparing days in advance just to witness the parade. But what struck him most was the diversity of participants, especially the prominent role of the women in uniform, which he found uncommon in his own country and a sign of inclusivity.

Meanwhile, Austrian visitor Roland enjoyed his “perfect time in Việt Nam”, having the opportunity watching people line the streets in solidarity and it was their enthusiasm spirit that made his day memorable.

That impressions and experience were also shared by foreign diplomats living in Hà Nội and observing rehearsals or joining the festivities in the lead up to Việt Nam’s National Day.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Choi Young Sam recalled how the sight of red flags around Hoàn Kiếm Lake, waved by both children and elders, reflected not just excitement but also the strength of a nation built on passion, sacrifice, and intrinsic strength.

Meanwhile, Singaporean Ambassador Jaya Ratnam said Hà Nội’s transformation into a “sea of red,” was a vivid reflection of the pride Vietnamese people take in their past eight decades of independence.

Irish Ambassador Deirdre Ní Fhallúin believed that there was very clear sense of pride and excitement around this year’s celebration. “I think this reflect how much the Vietnamese people value their history, tradition, and most of all, their independence.”

Dutch Ambassador Kees Van Baar, for his part, drew on President Hồ Chí Minh’s words that “nothing is more precious than independence and freedom”, noting the Vietnamese people have embodied the spirit in the way they celebrate their National Day.

The diplomats took the opportunity reflecting on Việt Nam’s path from years of sacrifice to an era of peace and prosperity, acknowledging the country’s dynamism and the potentials of its young generation. From Seoul came reminders of a steadfast partnership for more than three decades while Singapore was proud to call Việt Nam its trusted friend and partner and looked forward to taking the bilateral ties to new heights in the coming time.

Ireland has been proud of its cooperation with Việt Nam throughout a period of the Southeast Asian country’s significant change, especially in the areas of humanitarian assistance, climate change resilience, agriculture, and people-to-people exchange.

The Netherlands, looking ahead, placed its hope on forging a stronger partnership in building a more sustainable and inclusive economy.

World Bank Division Director for Việt Nam, Cambodia and Lao PDR Mariam J. Sherman described it as a privilege to witness such a milestone, recalling more than three decades of cooperation during which Việt Nam’s achievements have captured global attention. — VNS