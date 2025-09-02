Politics & Law
Home Society

Echoes of freedom: Hà Nội's streets in celebration

September 02, 2025 - 12:05
Reporters from Việt Nam News and Law captured the proud and vibrant atmosphere in downtown Hà Nội during the grand parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of Independence Day on September 2.

Reporters from Việt Nam News and Law captured the proud and vibrant atmosphere in downtown Hà Nội during the grand parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of Independence Day on September 2. VNS

Representatives of Việt Nam’s 54 ethnic groups march in the parade at Ba Đình Square. VNS Photo Trương Vị
The Air Force participates in the parade. VNS Photo Trương Vị
Crowds gather along the streets to welcome the parade. VNS Photo Minh Phương
Crowds gather along the streets to welcome the parade. VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng
Children dressed in military uniforms to welcome the parade. VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng
Foreign visitors join local residents in welcoming the parade. VNS Photo Lê Hương
Veterans are given priority seating at a junction to watch the parade. VNS Photo Lê Hương
People everywhere are filled with joys on this special day. VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng
Streets are packed with people eager to witness the parade. VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng
People express gratitude for the independence they enjoy today. VNS Photo Lê Hương
People watch the parade from rooftops. VNS Photo Thu Hương

see also

More on this story

Society

Dawn of the 80th Independence Day

On the morning of September 2, 2025, tens of thousands of Vietnamese people coloured the streets of Hà Nội with red to welcome the parade and march on Independence Day.
Society

Hà Nội’s 80-year path from independence to modernity

Eighty years ago, tens of thousands gathered at Ba Đình Square to hear President Hồ Chí Minh proclaim the Declaration of Independence, founding the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam. That moment marked not just a turning point in national history, but the beginning of a profound journey for the capital.
Society

Journey to independence

Marking 80 years since the August Revolution and Việt Nam’s Declaration of Independence, this tribute reflects on the historic journey from colonial rule to freedom and unity. Through the voices of historians, diplomats, and citizens home and abroad, Vietnamese people honour the sacrifices of the past while inspiring the next generation to continue building a prosperous and united country.

