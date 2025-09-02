Echoes of freedom: Hà Nội's streets in celebration

Việt Nam’s New Era: turning aspiration into breakthrough
1.
Reporters from Việt Nam News and Law captured the proud and vibrant atmosphere in downtown Hà Nội during the grand parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of Independence Day on September 2. VNS
|Representatives of Việt Nam’s 54 ethnic groups march in the parade at Ba Đình Square. VNS Photo Trương Vị
|The Air Force participates in the parade. VNS Photo Trương Vị
|Crowds gather along the streets to welcome the parade. VNS Photo Minh Phương
|Crowds gather along the streets to welcome the parade. VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng
|Children dressed in military uniforms to welcome the parade. VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng
|Foreign visitors join local residents in welcoming the parade. VNS Photo Lê Hương
|Veterans are given priority seating at a junction to watch the parade. VNS Photo Lê Hương
|People everywhere are filled with joys on this special day. VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng
|Streets are packed with people eager to witness the parade. VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng
|People express gratitude for the independence they enjoy today. VNS Photo Lê Hương
|People watch the parade from rooftops. VNS Photo Thu Hương