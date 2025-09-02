Politics & Law
Home Society

Overseas Vietnamese mark 80th National Day with global celebrations

September 02, 2025 - 11:45
More than 200 Vietnamese in Japan participate in the event celebrating the 80th anniversary of National Day at Ueno Park on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Overseas Vietnamese (OVs) around the world celebrated the 80th anniversary of National Day with a series of vibrant activities, showing their close-knit ties to the homeland.

On September 2 morning, the Vietnamese Embassy in Tokyo hosted a gathering where OVs living, studying and working in Japan gathered to watch a live broadcast of Hà Nội’s National Day celebrations on a large screen.

Earlier on September 1, the Vietnamese Embassy in France and the Museum of Living History in Montreuil held a ceremony to lay flowers at the statue of President Hồ Chí Minh in Montreau Park on the outskirts of Paris.

At the event, Ambassador Đinh Toàn Thắng unveiled a special edition postage stamp, a joint issuance by the Vietnamese Embassy and La Poste, France’s postal service, to mark the anniversary. He presented the stamp to Sabine Pesier, Secretary of the Museum of Living History Association.

Earlier, he and other delegates paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his altar inside the embassy in Paris.

Guests enthusiastically enjoy Vietnamese Phở on Sunday. — Photo provided by the Vietnamese Embassy In Dhaka

Also on Monday evening, the Vietnamese Embassy in Canberra, Australia hosted a ceremony marking the occasion.  

In his congratulatory remarks, Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell spotlighted Australia’s ambition to boost trade with ASEAN, particularly Việt Nam. He noted ample opportunities for cooperation in cybersecurity, e-commerce, and the Internet.

Farrell said his role is to encourage Australian firms, especially those led by Vietnamese Australians, to expand abroad, particularly to Việt Nam, fostering robust business relationships with good partners and friends.

At a ceremony held on August 31 in Bangladesh’s Dhaka, the Vietnamese Embassy screened the Foreign Ministry’s documentary chronicling 80 years of National Day history.

Guests savoured phở, Việt Nam’s iconic noodle dish prepared by embassy staff, and immersed themselves in the country’s culture and tourism through traditional art performances and multimedia presentations. — VNA/VNS

