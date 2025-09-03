Vĩnh Long embraces digital shift to popularise local goods

VĨNH LONG — The Mekong Delta province of Vĩnh Long is accelerating its digital transition by integrating science and technology into every link in its agricultural value chain, from production to distribution.

Local authorities view the shift to e-commerce as a strategic gateway, creating a “digital highway” that helps provincial specialities reach wider markets, improve competitiveness and align with the national push towards a digital economy.

Earlier this year, Chánh Thu Fruit Import-Export Co., Ltd., based in Chợ Lách Commune made headlines when its frozen durian brand “DuriVy” – recognised as a five-star One Commune, One Product item – was officially launched on TikTok Shop.

This move, which followed the product’s certification in July 2024, was described as a milestone in the company’s digital journey, allowing the renowned Bến Tre speciality to reach consumers directly on a fast-growing commerce platform.

Nguyễn Thị Hồng Thu, director of Chánh Thu, said the company, which has over 25 years’ experience in fruit exports, is now entering deep processing and digital marketing.

DuriVy is processed using liquid nitrogen freezing technology, which locks in flavours, colours and nutrients as if freshly harvested.

It can be stored for up to two years at below –18°C and can be serve within minutes of defrosting.

Produced at facilities meeting global standards like FSSC 22000, FDA and HACCP, the frozen durians are positioned to be sold to demanding markets such as the US, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the European Union.

According to Thu, the commercial potential of Vietnamese fruit is substantial but sustainable gains require investment in quality control, cultivation zoning, traceability, and brand protection, all key factors that would determine competitiveness in the long term.

The shift to digital commerce has also transformed the livelihoods of local farmers and artisans.

For Bùi Hoàng Trọng, who cultivates ornamental plants in Vĩnh Thành Commune, reliance on traders once made his business highly seasonal and uncertain.

That changed in 2019 when his son began posting their products on Facebook and YouTube, and online orders gradually expanded.

Today more than 60 per cent of the family’s 7,000–8,000 annual product sales come through online platforms, offering stability and greater market reach.

Cao Minh Tấn, who owns the Hai Sậm rice paper workshop in Hưng Nhượng Commune, recalled the hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic when traders stopped buying and outlets closed.

Instead of retreating, he turned to Zalo and Facebook to market his Sơn Đốc rice paper brand.

The results encouraged him to branch out to larger e-commerce sites, supported by a dedicated website banhphongsondoc.vn that was developed with assistance from local authorities.

Now daily output has reached 10,000 rice papers, and three-fold the number during Tết.

Annual revenues have risen steadily to VNĐ12 billion (about US$470,000), providing stability not only to himself but also to other families in the traditional craft village.

Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Trần Quốc Tuấn said in the context of rapid digital transformation, e-commerce has become a priority growth driver for Vĩnh Long.

The province is now drafting its e-commerce development plan for 2026–30 in coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to help enterprises expand markets.

It plans to hold a workshop on “Developing E-commerce in Connection with Digital Transformation” in October to outline key strategies and provide businesses and cooperatives with the latest information on e-commerce trends, practical tools and digital skills.

Vĩnh Long has three official e-commerce websites and supports more than 280 online sales platforms.

But with digital adoption deepening, officials are confident that Vĩnh Long’s specialities from durian and ornamental plants to rice paper will quickly gain a stronger foothold both in the domestic and international markets. — VNS