Việt Nam expresses gratitude to international friends on National Day

Nguyễn Hằng

HÀ NỘI — Throughout every stage of its revolution, the Party, the State and the people of Việt Nam have always cherished and expressed deep gratitude for the solidarity and valuable support of international friends.

This was affirmed by Politburo member, Party Central Committee Secretary and President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, Đỗ Văn Chiến, at a ceremony held on Tuesday afternoon to honour international friends on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the National Day of Việt Nam.

Speaking at the event, Chiến extended heartfelt thanks to the international community for their steadfast support and contributions to Việt Nam’s struggle for national liberation, reunification, reconstruction and defence.

The gathering, organised as part of nationwide celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2), was a profound expression of the gratitude of the Party, the State and the people of Việt Nam for the solidarity and invaluable assistance of international friends.

It also conveyed to the world the message of a loyal and steadfast Việt Nam that treasures international support, while being a trusted friend, reliable partner and responsible member of the international community.

The event, Chiến said, aimed to further strengthen bonds of friendship and cooperation between the people of Việt Nam and people around the world, and to call for continued international support for the country’s development and defence, thereby enhancing its global standing and prestige.

Recalling the support given by people worldwide, Chiến said that the compassion and solidarity of friends across the globe had given the Vietnamese people immense strength.

He said that during the period of national reconstruction, many countries had helped Việt Nam build factories, schools and hospitals, making positive contributions to its development.

Among them, there were people who had been on the "other side" but also overcame the past and contributed their efforts to work with the Vietnamese people to reconcile the war and build a new life.

Chiến also said that Việt Nam’s development goals are to become a modern industrialised nation with upper middle income by 2030, and a high-income developed country by 2045.

To achieve these targets, Việt Nam is committed to three strategic objectives of safeguarding independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity; ensuring rapid and sustainable socio-economic growth; and continuously improving the material and spiritual well-being of its people.

He expressed the hope that international friends would continue to extend their wholehearted, effective support across all fields.

At the event, representatives of international partners shared moving stories of solidarity with Việt Nam.

China – A legacy of medical solidarity

Liu Hong Lin, Secretary of the Party Committee of Nanxi Shan Hospital in Guilin, Guangxi, China, recalled the hospital’s role as the only international rear hospital in China during the Việt Nam’s resistance war against America.

From 1969 to 1975, the hospital received and treated 5,432 wounded and sick Vietnamese soldiers, performed 2,576 surgeries and donated nearly 779,000 millilitres of blood.

He stressed that the sacrifices, made in the most difficult of times, were a living testament to the blood-sealed friendship between the peoples of China and Việt Nam.

In recent years, the hospital has actively fostered medical exchanges with Vietnamese provinces, training health professionals and deepening cooperation in healthcare technology and human resources.

“Time passes, but sincere friendship endures,” he said, pledging to nurture the enduring bond of “both comrades and brothers” between the two nations.

France – A personal bond with history

Elisabeth Helfer Aubrac recounted her family’s unique connection with Việt Nam.

In August 1946, President Hồ Chí Minh agreed to be her godfather, forging a lifelong bond between her family and Việt Nam.

Her father, Raymond Aubrac, had earlier assisted Vietnamese workers in Marseille during the Second World War, earning President Hồ Chí Minh’s respect.

Today, although both men have passed away, her family continues its ties with Việt Nam.

Her husband has taught Vietnamese students for more than 40 years at Franco-Vietnamese management centres in Hà Nội and HCM City, and the family has welcomed many Vietnamese students into their home in France.

Cuba – Việt Nam: Brotherhood

Víctor Fidel Gaute López, Vice President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, said President Hồ Chí Minh lives forever in the hearts of Cubans through his career, thoughts and the history of his increasingly beautiful fatherland.

López also highlighted that 2025 as a year of special significance with the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam’s reunification, the 80th anniversary of independence, and the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Cuba.

He expressed gratitude for Việt Nam’s unwavering solidarity with Cuba in its decades-long struggle against the embargo, which continues to affect every sphere of Cuban society.

Quoting Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla at a recent commemoration in Havana, he recalled how Cuba was moved by the outpouring of support from the Vietnamese people through a humanitarian campaign led by the Việt Nam Red Cross.

On behalf of the Cuban Institute for Friendship with Peoples, he reaffirmed the commitment to continue efforts to further strengthen the solidarity and friendship between the two Parties, the two Governments and the two peoples.

United States – Humanitarian bridges

Magee Kathleen Soracco, Co-Founder Operation Smile, reflected on the organisation’s long partnership with Việt Nam since its first medical mission.

“Together, we have helped deliver more than 70,000 free, safe, and life-changing surgeries. But our work has gone beyond surgeries.”

"We have invested in building human capacity in the health sector, training surgeons, nurses, and biomedical professionals so that the gift of healing continues to grow within Việt Nam itself.

"We have also stood alongside our partners in policy advocacy, ensuring that every child has the right to safe surgery, and that sustainable systems of care are strengthened across the country."

In this way, Operation Smile has been proud to contribute not only to public health, but also to the friendship and trust between Việt Nam and the United States, Soracco added.

“Indeed, our work here became one of the early bridges of humanitarian cooperation that helped pave the way toward the normalisation of relations between our two nations.”

She expressed deep appreciation for the Vietnamese Government, the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations, the Ministry of Health and partner hospitals for their support.

Also on the occasion, Chiến presented Friendship Orders and Certificates of Merit from the Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to organisations and individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to Việt Nam.

Accepting the award, Magee said this order is a recognition not of one individual, but of a partnership, a partnership rooted in compassion, service, and a shared belief that every child deserves to smile.

“On behalf of the entire Operation Smile family around the world, I thank you for this great honour, and I reaffirm our commitment to continue serving the children and families of Việt Nam for many years to come.”

Chuck Searcy, on behalf of US Marine veteran Paul Cox, Veterans For Peace and the Việt Nam Agent Orange Relief and Responsibility Campaign, said: “These awards encourage us to continue our work, in unity with you, until we eradicate the wounds of war. We will display these awards with pride and humility. Thank you for your friendship.” — VNS