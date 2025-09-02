Cần Thơ fruit farming area earns first GlobalGAP certification

CẦN THƠ — The Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ has achieved a milestone in its agricultural development, with its first fruit farming area officially certified under GlobalGAP standards.

The certification was awarded to a 20-hectare longan orchard managed by Trạng Tí Garden Cooperative, marking a breakthrough for the city in building internationally recognised production zones.

At a workshop on Market-Oriented Fruit Production And Consumption Linkages held on August 28, Trạng Tí Garden Cooperative received the GlobalGAP certificate.

According to Trần Phước Sơn, director of the cooperative, the recognition is a strong motivation for members to further improve farming practices to meet strict requirements from importing countries on food safety and phytosanitary standards.

Trạng Tí Garden currently manages around 60 hectares of longan orchards, including 30 hectares certified with VietGAP, five hectares cultivated under organic methods, and 20 hectares that now meet GlobalGAP standards.

Each year, the cooperative works with businesses to export around 150 tonnes of longan to international markets.

To penetrate demanding destinations such as Australia and the US, Sơn stressed that production must prioritise fruit quality rather than yield alone, ensuring that the longan is both delicious and safe for consumers.

On this occasion, the cooperative signed an agreement with Vina T&T Group to supply 30 tonnes of GlobalGAP-certified longan.

Nguyễn Đình Mười, deputy general director of Vina T&T, noted that the journey to build GlobalGAP standards was challenging and required close coordination across the supply chain. However, with certification in place, Cần Thơ’s longan will gain easier access to high-end markets.

Mười added that after the ongoing administrative merger of neighbouring provinces, farming zones will be further expanded, production costs will be reduced thanks to streamlined quarantine procedures, and logistics will become more efficient.

Beyond longan, Vina T&T is planning to help develop GlobalGAP certification for other fruits from Cần Thơ, including star apple.

Fruit farming is a key sector in Cần Thơ’s agricultural structure and in the wider Mekong Delta.

Thanks to improved varieties, modern techniques and stronger production linkages, both acreage and output have increased steadily, raising farmers’ incomes and contributing to rural economic growth.

In 2025, Cần Thơ is projected to cultivate 102,000 hectares of fruit trees, with an estimated output of 1.18 million tonnes.

The city has already issued over 470 planting area codes covering more than 6,000 hectares, mainly for export-oriented crops such as mango, longan, lime, durian and pomelo.

Huỳnh Thanh Vui, deputy head of the city’s Plant Protection and Cultivation Sub-Department, acknowledged that despite progress, challenges remain.

Value chains are not yet sustainable, linkages between farmers, cooperatives and enterprises are still limited, and market access is unstable.

Meeting domestic and international standards continues to be an uphill task.

At the workshop, stakeholders discussed measures to enhance cooperation in the fruit value chain, from safe production and plant quarantine to building raw material zones and ensuring stable market outlets.

Strengthening partnerships between farmers, cooperatives and businesses is expected to secure better incomes for growers while boosting Cần Thơ’s position in fruit export markets. — VNS