Power of unity

September 02, 2025 - 15:39
In an incredible display of military might, the parade marking the 80th anniversary of National Day, featuring more than 40,000 members of the security forces, was performed to perfection in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Hà Nội’s 80-year path from independence to modernity

Eighty years ago, tens of thousands gathered at Ba Đình Square to hear President Hồ Chí Minh proclaim the Declaration of Independence, founding the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam. That moment marked not just a turning point in national history, but the beginning of a profound journey for the capital.
Journey to independence

Marking 80 years since the August Revolution and Việt Nam’s Declaration of Independence, this tribute reflects on the historic journey from colonial rule to freedom and unity. Through the voices of historians, diplomats, and citizens home and abroad, Vietnamese people honour the sacrifices of the past while inspiring the next generation to continue building a prosperous and united country.
Việt Nam through the eyes of friends

As Việt Nam looks back on its progress, the experiences of long-term foreign residents offer a unique view of Việt Nam’s change. For them, Việt Nam is more than a destination. It is a place of belonging, opportunity, and shared aspirations.
Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh

The ceremony was attended by Politburo members: Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lưong Cường, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến.

