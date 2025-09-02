Power of unity

In an incredible display of military might, the parade marking the 80th anniversary of National Day, featuring more than 40,000 members of the security forces, was performed to perfection in Hà Nội on Tuesday.
Eighty years ago, tens of thousands gathered at Ba Đình Square to hear President Hồ Chí Minh proclaim the Declaration of Independence, founding the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam. That moment marked not just a turning point in national history, but the beginning of a profound journey for the capital.
Mariam J. Sherman, the World Bank’s Division Director for Việt Nam, Cambodia and Lao PDR, tells Vietnam News Agency how reforms, resilience and global integration fuelled Việt Nam's rise in the past few decades.
Marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), Việt Nam News sat down with representatives of the young generation to hear their reflections on today’s Việt Nam and their hopes for the nation’s future.
Marking 80 years since the August Revolution and Việt Nam’s Declaration of Independence, this tribute reflects on the historic journey from colonial rule to freedom and unity. Through the voices of historians, diplomats, and citizens home and abroad, Vietnamese people honour the sacrifices of the past while inspiring the next generation to continue building a prosperous and united country.
The HCM City Traffic Police have issued a notice on traffic restriction in the central areas to ensure traffic order and safety during the fireworks displays to mark the 80th anniversary of National Day on September 2.
As Việt Nam looks back on its progress, the experiences of long-term foreign residents offer a unique view of Việt Nam’s change. For them, Việt Nam is more than a destination. It is a place of belonging, opportunity, and shared aspirations.
The ceremony was attended by Politburo members: Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lưong Cường, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến.