Babies born on the National Day

HÀ NỘI — A baby boy weighing 3.3kg cried out as he was born at exactly 0.02am on September 2 – the National Day into the loving arms of his family and under the dedicated care of the medical staff.

The family decided to name him Trần Quốc Khánh, which means National Day, as a reminder of the day he was born, closely linked with the nation’s sacred day.

Bùi Thị Thu Phương, the baby’s mother, emotionally said, “This is the happiest moment of my life, especially since today is National Day. I was originally due on September 10, but unexpectedly, my son arrived earlier, right on this special occasion. So this National Day, our family is doubly happy to welcome a new member.”

The moment became even more meaningful because the baby’s grandmother, a former military officer, had long hoped to name her grandchild Quốc Khánh if he were born on this important holiday. And this miracle came true.

Shortly after, at 0.29am, a baby girl was born. Her mother, Nguyễn Thị Thu Phương, named her Hà An, hoping that her daughter will always be safe and happy.

While the entire country was adorned with flags and bustling with music celebrating the National Day, at the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (NHOG), the atmosphere was brightened by special sounds – the cries of tiny angels entering the world.

During the holiday, doctors and nurses here quietly and devotedly fulfilled the sacred mission of welcoming new lives, bringing happiness to countless families.

Working on a holiday and personally assisting mothers during delivery, Specialist Doctor Nguyễn Thị Thùy Dương from the Pathological Obstetrics and Prenatal Diagnosis Ward, said, “Every healthy cry on National Day is a precious gift. I hope these children grow up strong, patriotic, and contribute to building our country.”

Throughout September 2, many other babies were also born amid joy, tears of happiness, and the tireless dedication of the staff at the NHOG. — VNS