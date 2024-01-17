State leader pays homage to President Hồ Chí Minh in Nghệ An

HÀ NỘI President Võ Văn Thưởng and a working delegation paid homage to President Hồ Chí Minh at Chung Sơn temple, a sacred site dedicated to ancestors of the revered leader, and at the Kim Liên special national heritage site in Nam Đàn district, the central province of Nghệ An on January 16.

They respectfully offered incense and flowers in memory of President Hồ Chí Minh, the great leader of the Vietnamese Party and people, and a national liberation hero.

The Chung Sơn temple, situated atop Chung mountain in Kim Liên commune, holds deep historical ties with the childhood of the late President. It was inaugurated in 2020 to commemorate his 130th birth anniversary.

Located in Kim Liên and Nam Giang communes, the Kim Liên special national heritage site preserves artifacts and relics closely connected to the family, childhood and two visits the President made to his hometown.

The same day, the delegation extended their tributes by offering flowers and incense at the memorial site of Party General Secretary Lê Hồng Phong, an eminent disciple of President Hồ Chí Minh, in Hưng Thông commune, Hưng Nguyên district. VNA/VNS