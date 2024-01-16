Deputy PM Quang receives Vietnamese, Japanese students

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister, Trần Lưu Quang, held a reception in Hà Nội on January 16 for a delegation of Vietnamese and Japanese students participating in the Teenage Ambassadors' Programme.

The programme is organised to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Japan.

During the reception, Deputy PM Quang emphasised the cultural similarities and historical connections that form the strong foundation of the Vietnam-Japan relationship.

Quang highlighted that Vietnam is currently the second-largest source of international students in Japan, with 51,000 Vietnamese students studying there. He expressed his desire for the program to continue developing and creating more opportunities for students to gain educational experiences in both countries.

Deputy PM Quang encouraged the participating students to strive for academic excellence and personal growth, with the aim of becoming knowledgeable and helpful citizens who can contribute to their respective countries. He also urged them to contribute to nurturing the longstanding friendship between Việt Nam and Japan.

The Teenage Ambassadors' Programme, initiated by the AEON 1 per cent Club Foundation in Japan and other countries since 1990, aims to foster mutual understanding and relations between Japanese youths and their counterparts from different nations. The program includes visits to explore history and culture. So far, it has been conducted 43 times, involving nearly 2,500 high school students from 18 countries, with four editions held in Việt Nam.

The most recent edition of the program took place in Japan from November 13-18, 2023, and the current edition is being held in Việt Nam from January 15-20, 2024, with the participation of 50 Vietnamese and 50 Japanese students. - VNS