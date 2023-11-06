Transmitting electricity to remote areas

Many locals in remote areas of Điện Biên northern mountainous province do not have access to electricity. Local authorities have given priority to installing electricity stations in the poorest communes to improve living standards and boost the economy.
Đà Nẵng will continue to take tourism as an economic spearhead with priority given to luxury products and services; reduce land and labour-intensive industries with low added value, limit and gradually eliminate those that cause environmental pollution; and promote technology and knowledge-intensive, environmentally friendly sectors.
The Hà Nội People's Committee has issued a letter to relevant bodies, highlighting the need for enhanced cultural standards and addressing certain behavioral issues within the educational sector following recent unfortunate incidents at schools in the capital city.
Experts suggest night-time tourism not only allows tourists to enjoy the unique local culture and culinary specialties, but also helps disperse the number of tourists during the daytime, thus reducing the load on main tourist destinations during peak hours and enhancing sustainability.
Teachers from over 30 Hà Nội’s secondary schools discussed ways to incorporate knowledge on the reduction of dog and cat meat consumption in their training activities thereby preventing rabies in Hà Nội on November 3.