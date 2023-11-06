Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Society

Transmitting electricity to remote areas

November 06, 2023 - 17:15
Many locals in remote areas of Điện Biên northern mountainous province do not have access to electricity. Local authorities have given priority to installing electricity stations in the poorest communes to improve living standards and boost the economy.

see also

More on this story

Society

Đà Nẵng to be major socio-economic centre under new master plan

Đà Nẵng will continue to take tourism as an economic spearhead with priority given to luxury products and services; reduce land and labour-intensive industries with low added value, limit and gradually eliminate those that cause environmental pollution; and promote technology and knowledge-intensive, environmentally friendly sectors.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Vietnam-Japan Green Cooperation
Brandinfo
scoop
Quang Ninh in focus
nomnom