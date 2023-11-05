Society
Society

One-week break approved for Tết holiday in 2024

November 05, 2023 - 11:59
The decision was made at the proposal of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.
People visit Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda in District 3, HCM City on the first day of the Lunar New Year in 2023. —VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Đạt

HÀ NỘI — The Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday will last seven days from February 8 to 14, 2024, per an official document approved by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

People can also enjoy a four-day break for Independence Day (September 2) next year, from August 31 to September 3, 2024.

The decision was made at the proposal of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs. — VNS

Society

Hoàn Kiếm Lake, Old Quarter recognised city-level tourist area

The lake in the very heart of the capital and its surrounding areas are home to many historical, cultural, architectural, and traditional artistic relic sites, associated with the history of building and defending the nation. This place has been ranked as a special national historical and cultural relic site.

