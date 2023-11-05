One-week break approved for Tết holiday in 2024

HÀ NỘI — The Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday will last seven days from February 8 to 14, 2024, per an official document approved by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

People can also enjoy a four-day break for Independence Day (September 2) next year, from August 31 to September 3, 2024.

The decision was made at the proposal of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs. — VNS