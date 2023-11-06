Hà Nội realises $1.58 billion of investment capital in 10 months, key projects disbursed

HÀ NỘI ­– Investment capital from the State Budget implemented in October by Hà Nội is estimated to reach VNĐ5.191 trillion (US$211 million), up 1.9 per cent over the previous month and up 18.5 per cent over the same period last year.

Among the capital funded by the State Budget, the city-level investment was VNĐ1.753 trillion ($71.4 million), increasing by 0.8 per cent and 8.3 per cent compared to the previous month and the same period last year, respectively, while the district-level investment was VNĐ3.724 trillion ($151.3 million), up by 2.5 and 24.9 per cent, and the commune-level one was VNĐ164 billion ($6.6 million), rising by 1.9 and 16.7 per cent.

Overall, in the first 10 months this year, realised investment capital from the State budget managed by localities reached VNĐ38.8 trillion ($1.58 billion), up 6.3 per cent over the same period last year and reaching 66.6 per cent of the yearly plan of 2023, of which, the city-level capital implemented reached VNĐ15.2 trillion ($619 million), increasing by 1.5 per cent and covering 60.5 per cent of the yearly plan, district-level capital implementation was VNĐ22.2 trillion ($904 million), increasing by 10.2 per cent and reaching 70.9 per cent, and commune-level capital was VNĐ1.4 trillion ($56.8 million), increasing by 2.9 per cent and reaching 76.5 per cent.

In particular, the Ring Road 4 of the Capital Region Project is the largest and most important road with a length of 112.8km (including 103.1km of Ring Road 4 and 9.7km of the route connecting Nội Bài-Hạ Long Expressway) with the starting point on the Nội Bài-Lào Cai Highway in Thanh Xuân Commune of Sóc Sơn District, and the ending point on the Nội Bài-Hạ Long Highway in Quế Võ District of Bắc Ninh Province.

The project is divided into seven component projects with a total expected investment for phase 1 of about VNĐ85.8 trillion ($3.54 billion).

The Capital Region’s Ring Road 4 started construction in three localities of Hà Nội, Hưng Yên, and Bắc Ninh province in June.

To date, the project has handed over 82 per cent of the sites, of which construction can be started on 68.5 per cent. Hà Nội handed over 81 per cent of its planned area, Hưng Yên Province - 83.4 per cent and Bắc Ninh - 83.4 per cent.

Currently, the project has been simultaneously constructed at 29 locations, expected to be basically completed in 2026 and put into operation in 2027.

Ring Road 1 project’s Hoàng Cầu-Voi Phục section, phase 1, which has a length of over 2.2km and is 50m wide with the starting point in Đống Đa District and the ending point in Ba Đình District, has an investment of VNĐ7.2 trillion ($293 million) from the city’s budget, of which construction costs are VNĐ627 billion ($25.4 million) and site clearance costs are VNĐ5.8 trillion ($263.7 million).

To date, the project has disbursed 21.8 per cent of the capital plan.

The project of renovating and upgrading National Highway 6 is to upgrade 21.7km and widen to 4-6 lanes with a design speed of 80km per hour for the Ba La-Xuân Mai section in Hà Đông District and Xuân Mai Township in suburban Chương Mỹ District.

The project contributes to completing the radial road connecting National Highway 21A, Hồ Chí Minh Expressway and Ring Road 4 of the capital region.

The project’s total investment capital is VNĐ8.1 trillion ($330 million) from the city budget, of which over VNĐ5.1 trillion ($207.8 million) is for site clearance and VNĐ2.9 trillion ($118 million) is for construction and equipment procurement costs.

Currently, the project has disbursed 4.7 per cent of the capital plan. Construction time for the entire project is five years from 2022 to 2027.

For the Thăng Long Highway project, the section from National Highway 21 to the Hà Nội-Hoà Bình Expressway, with a length of 6.7km, has a total investment of VNĐ5.249 billion ($213.3 million) and disbursement reaching 3.2 per cent of the capital plan. VNS