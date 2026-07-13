Foreign Ministry supports efforts to deal with aftermath of Phú Quốc speedboat capsize

HÀ NỘI — Following the speedboat capsize in Phú Quốc on July 11, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has been working closely with the People’s Committee of the southern province of An Giang, the Phú Quốc Special Zone, relevant authorities, the Embassy of India in Hà Nội and the Consulate General of India in HCM City to urgently implement consular protection measures.

Immediately after learning about the incident, which left 15 Indian tourists dead, the ministry sent diplomatic notes to the Indian Embassy and Consulate General. The Vietnamese Embassy in India also informed the Indian Ministry of External Affairs through a diplomatic note.

Foreign Minister Lê Hoài Trung sent a message of condolences to Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and the families of the victims, affirming that the Vietnamese Government has directed competent agencies to take all necessary measures to support those affected. He also instructed units under the ministry and Việt Nam’s representative missions in India to coordinate closely with the Indian Embassy and Consulate General and relevant agencies to provide timely assistance, and continue working with the Indian side to address the consequences of the tragedy.

A MoFA delegation led by Deputy Minister Lê Thị Thu Hằng, together with leaders of the Consular Department and the HCM City Department of Foreign Affairs, travelled to the scene to coordinate with local authorities and Indian diplomatic representatives in supporting the victims, guiding necessary procedures for funeral arrangements and facilitating the early repatriation of the deceased.

The Indian Ambassador to Việt Nam said senior Indian leaders were paying close attention to the incident. He expressed appreciation for the concern shown by Việt Nam’s high-ranking leaders and conveyed deep gratitude to Vietnamese authorities, the MoFA and local agencies for their timely and responsible handling of the case, as well as for the decision to provide financial assistance to the victims, helping ease the pain of the bereaved families.

Regarding the deceased victims, the HCM City Department of Foreign Affairs coordinated with relevant authorities to transfer the bodies to the HCM City Forensic Centre for preservation. The department has arranged officials to be on duty around the clock, established two task forces to provide legal support and receive victims’ families, and coordinated with the Ministry of Public Security on immigration procedures for representatives of the Tamil Nadu state government travelling to Việt Nam on behalf of the families to assist in handling the matter.

In the coming days, the MoFA will continue to work closely with the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee, the Phú Quốc Special Zone, relevant agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in India, the Embassy of India in Hà Nội and the Consulate General of India in HCM City to closely monitor the situation, carry out consular and citizen protection work, and repatriate the bodies of the deceased tourists to India in accordance with the wishes of their families as soon as possible. — VNA/VNS