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Home Politics & Law

Pathways to double-digit growth

April 16, 2026 - 12:01
Việt Nam has set a goal of achieving rapid and sustainable development, striving for average annual GDP growth of 10 per cent or higher in the 2026–2030 period. To reach this target, sectors, businesses and individuals alike will have much to do.

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