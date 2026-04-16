Pathways to double-digit growth

Việt Nam has set a goal of achieving rapid and sustainable development, striving for average annual GDP growth of 10 per cent or higher in the 2026–2030 period. To reach this target, sectors, businesses and individuals alike will have much to do.
The National Assembly Standing Committee yesterday weighed a proposal to pilot the public lawyer institution and reviewed revised measures to strengthen Việt Nam’s capacity to prevent and resolve international investment disputes, as part of its ongoing first session.
Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus described the IPU-152 as an event of historical importance with a highly relevant theme, not only globally but also directly related to important developments in regions.
Both sides would continue to strengthen cooperation to protect political security and fight transnational crime, contributing to the maintenance of national security and social order in both countries.
US business representatives showed confidence in Việt Nam's potential and investment climate, offering specific recommendations in energy, high-tech, logistics, trade, finance, healthcare, agriculture, and consumer goods.
The top Vietnamese legislator’s attendance at IPU-152 underscores Việt Nam's proactive and leading role within the IPU in advancing cooperation, proposing initiatives, and delivering substantive contributions to the IPU’s activities