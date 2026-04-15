Việt Nam, US promote substantive, sustainable economic cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân has held a working session with a delegation from the US–ASEAN Business Council (USABC), led by its Interim President & CEO Brian McFeeters.

At the meeting, Tân underscored that Việt Nam consistently regards the US as a leading strategic partner in economic and trade fields. He affirmed the country’s commitment to maintaining a stable socio-political environment, advancing institutional reforms, and enhancing the transparency and predictability of policies, thereby fostering a favourable and reliable investment and business climate.

Việt Nam is advancing green, sustainable industrialisation, prioritising high-tech sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing, while developing synchronously energy, logistics and digital infrastructure, he added.

US business representatives showed confidence in Việt Nam's potential and investment climate, offering specific recommendations in energy, high-tech, logistics, trade, finance, healthcare, agriculture, and consumer goods.

Key proposals covered the growth of the LNG market, gas-fired power, renewable energy, and direct power purchase agreements (DPPA), along with updates to policy frameworks for technology sectors, supply chains, and the digital economy.

Tân acknowledged the importance of these inputs, noting that they serve as important references for authorities in refining policies and enhancing governance effectiveness. He said the Ministry of Industry and Trade will work closely with relevant ministries and agencies to consider these recommendations based on feasibility, balanced interests and alignment with international practices.

Regarding future cooperation, the official highlighted key priority pillars, including ensuring energy security through LNG and renewable energy, developing high-tech industries and digital infrastructure, promoting e-commerce, logistics and the digital economy, and strengthening coordination in healthcare, agriculture, standards and market management.

On trade-related matters, Tân stated that Việt Nam is engaging with the US in a transparent, constructive and cooperative manner. He also encouraged the US business community to continue playing a bridging role and providing objective and positive input to help reinforce a sustainable environment of cooperation.

Concluding the meeting, the Deputy Minister affirmed that the Vietnamese Government regards the US business community as an important, long-term and trusted partner, and remains committed to maintaining an open and substantive policy dialogue mechanism, working alongside enterprises towards balanced, sustainable and mutually beneficial economic and trade ties. — VNA/VNS