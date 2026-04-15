Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

PM calls for aligning emulation movements with growth target

April 15, 2026 - 15:06
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng said leaders at all levels must take direct responsibility for addressing bottlenecks and ensuring the effectiveness of emulation movements throughout the term.
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng yesterday chaired the first meeting of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council for the 2026–2031 term. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council for the 2026–31 term, outlining key priorities and calling for stronger alignment between emulation movements and the country’s ambition of achieving sustainable double-digit economic growth.

Participants noted that emulation and commendation work has seen positive changes in recent years, becoming more substantive and closely aligned with political tasks at all levels. Patriotic emulation movements have been renewed in both content and format, contributing to socio-economic development, national defence, security and improvements in people’s livelihoods.

However, in this new development phase, delegates said that higher demands are being placed on such efforts. Emulation movements must evolve into a comprehensive ecosystem that inspires dedication, fosters breakthroughs and mobilises broad participation across society. Commendation, in turn, must be timely, accurate and impactful, recognising exemplary individuals and models and translating sound policies into concrete outcomes.

The council reviewed a draft plan to launch a nationwide emulation movement calling on the whole country to work together on socio-economic development for sustainable double-digit growth in the next five years. It also considered nominations for the titles 'Hero of the People’s Armed Forces' and 'Hero of Labour'.

In his concluding remarks, Hưng said that emulation initiatives must be closely linked to the goals and spirit of the 14th National Party Congress Resolution, particularly the target of achieving sustainable double-digit growth and improving living standards. He noted that targets must be measurable, outcome-based and free from formalism, with effectiveness serving as the key metric.

The PM called on ministries, sectors and localities to prioritise the fulfilment of core tasks outlined in their action programmes, including institutional reform, administrative simplification and digital transformation. Rather than spreading efforts thinly across numerous indicators, emulation movements should focus on essential, clearly defined objectives tied to tangible results.

To ensure breakthroughs, the Government leader highlighted the need for unified awareness and coordinated action across the political system, as well as active engagement from the business community and the public. The Ministry of Home Affairs was tasked with streamlining existing movements to avoid duplication and designing a concise, representative national programme.

Priority areas include developing science and technology, enhancing productivity and improving national competitiveness. Special attention will also be given to local governance, particularly strengthening the effectiveness of two-tier local administrations at the commune and ward levels.

Hưng further stressed the importance of practising thrift and preventing waste, noting that savings of at least 10 per cent in recurrent expenditures have already been achieved, with an additional 5–10 per cent reduction targeted. If total savings reach 20 per cent, the State budget could gain an additional VNĐ360 trillion (US$13.7 billion) for national priorities.

He concluded by calling for stronger administrative reforms, reduced business conditions and procedures, and a focus on grassroots implementation to identify and replicate best practices. Leaders at all levels must take direct responsibility for addressing bottlenecks and ensuring the effectiveness of emulation movements throughout the term, the PM said. — VNA/VNS

economic growth GDP socio-economic plans

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

NA Chairman meets with Italian President

Discussing global and regional developments amid increasingly complex and unpredictable changes, President Sergio Mattarella highlighted the importance of safeguarding the values of peace and strongly supporting multilateralism.
Politics & Law

National Assembly Chairman meets Vietnamese community in Italy

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn shared information on major milestones such as the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress, the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 tenure, and the reform to streamline the political system’s organisational apparatus.
Politics & Law

Top leader meets Vietnamese diplomatic staff, community in China

The Vietnamese community, including more than 23,000 students, have always followed developments at home, take pride in the country’s comprehensive achievements, and maintain strong confidence in the leadership of the Party and State, as well as in the major orientations set at the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, which aim to usher the country into a new era of development.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom