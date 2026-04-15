PM calls for aligning emulation movements with growth target

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council for the 2026–31 term, outlining key priorities and calling for stronger alignment between emulation movements and the country’s ambition of achieving sustainable double-digit economic growth.

Participants noted that emulation and commendation work has seen positive changes in recent years, becoming more substantive and closely aligned with political tasks at all levels. Patriotic emulation movements have been renewed in both content and format, contributing to socio-economic development, national defence, security and improvements in people’s livelihoods.

However, in this new development phase, delegates said that higher demands are being placed on such efforts. Emulation movements must evolve into a comprehensive ecosystem that inspires dedication, fosters breakthroughs and mobilises broad participation across society. Commendation, in turn, must be timely, accurate and impactful, recognising exemplary individuals and models and translating sound policies into concrete outcomes.

The council reviewed a draft plan to launch a nationwide emulation movement calling on the whole country to work together on socio-economic development for sustainable double-digit growth in the next five years. It also considered nominations for the titles 'Hero of the People’s Armed Forces' and 'Hero of Labour'.

In his concluding remarks, Hưng said that emulation initiatives must be closely linked to the goals and spirit of the 14th National Party Congress Resolution, particularly the target of achieving sustainable double-digit growth and improving living standards. He noted that targets must be measurable, outcome-based and free from formalism, with effectiveness serving as the key metric.

The PM called on ministries, sectors and localities to prioritise the fulfilment of core tasks outlined in their action programmes, including institutional reform, administrative simplification and digital transformation. Rather than spreading efforts thinly across numerous indicators, emulation movements should focus on essential, clearly defined objectives tied to tangible results.

To ensure breakthroughs, the Government leader highlighted the need for unified awareness and coordinated action across the political system, as well as active engagement from the business community and the public. The Ministry of Home Affairs was tasked with streamlining existing movements to avoid duplication and designing a concise, representative national programme.

Priority areas include developing science and technology, enhancing productivity and improving national competitiveness. Special attention will also be given to local governance, particularly strengthening the effectiveness of two-tier local administrations at the commune and ward levels.

Hưng further stressed the importance of practising thrift and preventing waste, noting that savings of at least 10 per cent in recurrent expenditures have already been achieved, with an additional 5–10 per cent reduction targeted. If total savings reach 20 per cent, the State budget could gain an additional VNĐ360 trillion (US$13.7 billion) for national priorities.

He concluded by calling for stronger administrative reforms, reduced business conditions and procedures, and a focus on grassroots implementation to identify and replicate best practices. Leaders at all levels must take direct responsibility for addressing bottlenecks and ensuring the effectiveness of emulation movements throughout the term, the PM said. — VNA/VNS