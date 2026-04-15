Việt Nam, China pledge to elevate bilateral relations in new phase

BEIJING — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Việt Nam Tô Lâm and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping agreed to continue deepening and elevating bilateral relations in the new era, contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

They held talks in Beijing on Wednesday morning following an official welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese leader, with the highest protocol reserved for heads of state at the Great Hall of the People.

Welcoming the Vietnamese leader and high-ranking delegation, the host warmly congratulated Lâm on his recent election as President of Việt Nam by the 16th National Assembly.

Xi expressed appreciation that his guest chose China to visit first following the resounding success of the 14th National Congress of the CPV and the consolidation of State leadership positions.

He added that he considers the visit a demonstration of the high regard and top priority given by the Vietnamese Party and State, and Lâm himself, to the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperation between China and Việt Nam, as well as to their bilateral relations.

The Vietnamese leader sincerely thanked his Chinese counterpart for the warm and thoughtful welcome, and for the strong support for the CPV's 14th National Congress.

Announcing highlights from the 14th National CPV Congress, Lâm emphasised that the new leadership of the Vietnamese Party and State wishes to work with their Chinese counterparts to continuously nurture the traditional friendship, promote the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Việt Nam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

He congratulated the Chinese Party, state and people on their epoch-making achievements, and expressed confidence that China will successfully implement its 15th five-year plan, achieve high-quality development and Chinese-style modernisation, successfully realise the 'second centenary goal', and continue to play an increasingly important role in the region and the world.

Việt Nam considers developing relations with China as a strategic choice and a top priority in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, he stated. He went on to confirm that Việt Nam supports China's global initiatives on development, security, civilisation and governance, and consistently implements the 'one China' policy.

Once again congratulating the CPV on its successful 14th National Congress, Xi said congratulated Việt Nam’s outstanding achievements in socialism building and the Đổi Mới (Renewal) process, which have opened up a new era of development for the country.

He emphasised that China supports Việt Nam in steadfastly upholding the Party's leadership and promoting the building of socialism, confirming Việt Nam is a priority direction in China's neighbourhood diplomacy.

The Chinese leader said he believes that under the leadership of the new CPV Central Committee, headed by Lâm, Việt Nam will successfully achieve the goals and tasks set forth by the 14th National Congress, and quickly realise the two centenary goals, transforming Việt Nam into a high-income and developed socialist-oriented nation.

The top leaders held in-depth and comprehensive discussions on their respective national situations, bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual concern.

They expressed their satisfaction with the positive developments in bilateral ties in recent years. High-level strategic exchanges have become increasingly frequent; cooperation mechanisms have been more comprehensive, diverse and trustworthy; and defence and security cooperation has evolved from exchanges to more substantive activities.

Economic, trade and investment ties, along with transport connectivity, have also seen new breakthroughs, while local-level cooperation and people-to-people exchanges have remained vibrant. Coordination in multilateral frameworks has also grown closer.

Amid complex global developments, the two leaders said that the two Parties and countries should further strengthen solidarity, enhance strategic trust and promote policy connectivity, trade, infrastructure and energy.

The leaders agreed to continue directing relevant agencies to adhere to the six major orientations, maintain regular high-level exchanges and promote the guiding role of Party-to-Party channels.

They emphasised the need to expand substantive cooperation across sectors, reinforce the social foundation of bilateral ties, enhance close coordination through multilateral mechanisms, and better manage and resolve differences.

At the talks, the two leaders officially announced the launch of the Việt Nam–China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026–2027, agreeing to step up joint promotion activities, improve tourism infrastructure and services, and maintain each country’s position as a leading source of tourists for the other.

Lâm also proposed both sides consider visa exemptions for group tourists at designated destinations on a reciprocal basis.

He proposed that the two sides strengthen political trust and strategic coordination at a new level, step up high-level exchanges and continue to promote the role and effectiveness of comprehensive cooperation across Party, Government, National Assembly/National People’s Congress and Việt Nam Fatherland Front/Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference channels.

The top Vietnamese leader called for enhanced theory exchanges and cadre training, stronger substantive cooperation between key agencies, particularly in diplomacy, national defence and public security, and the effective implementation of the ministerial-level 3+3 strategic dialogue mechanism.

He also proposed increasing cooperation in security, defence and military trade, along with supporting each other in successfully hosting APEC Year 2026 and 2027 in each country.

Another suggestion included elevating economic, trade, investment and tourism ties to a new height to contribute to the realisation of each country’s development goals. Priority should be given to upgrading strategic infrastructure connectivity, especially railways, shifting from simple trade to deeper economic links, and associating bilateral trade with infrastructure, logistics and market connectivity.

Lâm proposed that China open its market as wide as possible to Vietnamese goods and work toward balanced and heathy trade. He also called for stronger investment, technology transfer, development of supporting industries, and the establishment of complete production and supply chains in Việt Nam, as well as coordination in building mechanisms to ensure strategic energy supply.

In addition, he emphasised expanding cooperation in education and training, science and technology, culture, people-to-people exchanges and local-level cooperation, including providing more scholarships for Vietnamese students and boosting collaboration between leading universities in both countries.

Xi agreed with these proposals, suggesting that the two sides further intensify political trust and strategic exchanges, maintain high-level contacts and bring into play the special role of Party-to-Party relations.

He asked for in-depth exchanges of experience in Party building and state governance, and for maximising the role of the ministerial-level 3+3 strategic dialogue on foreign affairs, national defence and public security between Việt Nam and China to firmly advance the socialist cause in both countries.

The host recommended the two sides effectively align the Belt and Road Initiative with the 'Two Corridors, One Belt' framework, accelerate strategic infrastructure connectivity and actively implement the three standard-gauge railway projects linking the two countries.

He welcomed the increasing export of high-quality Vietnamese goods to the Chinese market, and called for deeper cooperation in key sectors, stronger production and supply chain collaboration, and encouragement for Chinese enterprises to invest more in Việt Nam.

The two countries should enhance policy coordination in science and technology, promote diverse people-to-people exchanges, actively implement global initiatives on development, security, civilisation and governance, and jointly contribute to a stable, open and cooperative international environment, the Chinese leader said.

At the same time, both nations should also promote the socialist cause around the word as well as safeguard peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond, he added.

Both sides agreed to properly resolve differences and promote cooperation in line with the new level of Việt Nam – China relations on the basis of international law.

They agreed to comply with the consensus between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China on the implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (internationally known as South China Sea) and accelerate negotiations to finalise an effective and substantive Code of Conduct under international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The top leader of Việt Nam asked both sides to truly respect each other’s rights and legitimate interests and resolve differences through peaceful means in line with international law, especially the 1982 UNCLOS.

Following the talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of cooperation documents across a wide variety of areas and economic sectors, including Party, public security, judicial, science and technology, production and supply chain, social welfare, media and local collaboration, reflecting the comprehensive outcomes of the visit.

At noon the same day, Lâm, his wife Ngô Phương Ly, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended a state banquet hosted by Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan.

After the banquet, the Chinese leader and his wife hosted a farewell tea reception for the Vietnamese leader and his wife, a special high-level exchange reflecting the close, comradely and brotherly ties between the leaders.

In a warm and friendly atmosphere, they reviewed the traditional friendship, shared fond memories, discussed cultural features of each country and spoke highly of the common perceptions and substantive outcomes achieved during the visit.

They also agreed to further advance the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the Việt Nam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance into a new era of development. — VNA/VNS