PM proposes three key cooperation orientations for Asia Zero Emission Community

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng on Wednesday proposed three key orientations for cooperation to address energy challenges and maintain supply chains while delivering a speech at the expanded Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Leaders’ Meeting.

The hybrid meeting, chaired by Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, focused discussions on energy self-reliance.

It was attended by leaders from 15 countries, including 10 AZEC members, Japan, Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Việt Nam, and five guest countries, namely South Korea, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka and Timor-Leste, along with leaders of the Asian Development Bank and the International Energy Agency.

Hưng said the current energy crisis stems from short-term fluctuations and reflects structural imbalances and increasing strategic competition among countries, particularly in accessing energy resources.

He stressed that fundamental solutions require not only diversifying energy supply but also enhancing strategic trust, promoting cooperation and dialogue, and resolving disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that Việt Nam is striving towards its net-zero emissions target by 2050, identifying renewable energy development and green transition as strategic priorities.

The first cooperation orientation he proposed is that in the short term countries should strengthen cooperation and policy coordination to diversify energy sources, facilitate trade and ensure stable and smooth supply chains, especially for energy and food.

In the medium and long term, it is essential to enhance strategic autonomy and resilience of economies by developing synchronised energy infrastructure, increasing strategic reserves and promoting technology transfer, he said.

Mentioning the third orientation, he said countries should accelerate the effective and substantive implementation of cooperative projects within the AZEC framework in line with each nation’s capacity and practical conditions.

Hưng expressed support for upgrading AZEC to AZEC 2.0 and reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to actively coordinate with Japan and other partners to effectively implement AZEC initiatives, aiming to build a greener, more sustainable and more prosperous future for present and future generations.

In her opening remarks, Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae emphasised that the meeting was convened to respond to disruptions in energy supply chains and ensure energy security in Asia amid ongoing supply interruptions.

She announced that Japan would allocate a US$10 billion financial package to support the diversification of energy supply sources for Asian countries, focusing on urgent measures such as procurement of materials, maintaining supply chains, and enhancing long-term economic and energy resilience.

The Japanese Prime Minister thanked the Vietnamese leader and other participants for their insightful remarks and proposals.

She said relevant Japanese agencies would promptly engage with partners to concretise these initiatives.

Leaders of participating countries and international organisations welcomed Japan’s initiative to host the online summit on energy self-reliance in the current context, expressed concerns over supply chain disruptions and emphasised the importance of ensuring smooth trade routes in accordance with international law.

They appreciated Japan’s support for Asian countries, endorsed the AZEC 2.0 initiative and expressed their desire to strengthen cooperation with Japan to enhance supply chains and ensure energy security. — VNS