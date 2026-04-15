Youth is important bridge in nurturing Việt Nam-China friendship: Top leader

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm has expressed his desire for the youth of Việt Nam and China to build firm ideals of life and political mettle and to ceaselessly enhance awareness of the important significance and strategic heights of the two countries’ relations.

He made the remarks on Wednesday when he and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping jointly met with Chinese and Vietnamese youth participating in the Red Journey Research and Study Programme in Beijing, according to the Vietnam News Agency’s special envoy.

This demonstrated the particular importance attached by the top leaders of the two Parties and two countries to nurturing and educating the young generation of both nations, continuing to inherit the revolutionary traditions of preceding generations.

In April last year during the framework of General Secretary and President Xi’s State visit to Việt Nam, Lâm and his Chinese counterpart launched the Red Journey Research and Study Programme.

It was a prominent highlight, contributing to strengthening the solidarity and close friendship between the peoples of the two countries, consolidating a solid social foundation and enhancing the young generation’s awareness of the traditional relations between Việt Nam and China.

In just one year, thousands of Vietnamese youth have visited red addresses in China for study, enhancing their understanding of revolutionary traditions and the enduring friendship between the two Parties and two countries.

In his speech at the meeting, Xi expressed his hope that youth from both countries would support each other, steadfastly uphold revolutionary faith and make the friendship between the two nations ever more profound as comrades and as brothers.

The youth of both countries bear responsibilities, seize historical opportunities, harness the strength and creativity of youth, ignite a powerful trend of innovation, and promote open cooperation for mutual success.

General Secretary and President Xi said he believes in an aspiring young generation that serves as a vanguard force, actively contributing to the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilisation Initiative and Global Governance Initiative, devoting the vigour of youth to the cause of human progress and to China–Việt Nam friendship.

Affirming that the future belongs to the youth, Xi said he is confident that the youth of both countries will forever be the inheritors of the friendship passed from generation to generation between the two nations.

For his part, Lâm expressed his desire that every youth participating in the Red Study Tour Programme take pride in and cherish the comrades and brothers relationship between the two Parties and the peoples of both countries, which has been painstakingly nurtured by President Hồ Chí Minh, Chairman Mao Zedong and preceding revolutionary generations.

Today, the youth of both countries continue to be the core force in national construction and an important bridge in nurturing friendship and cooperation between the two Parties and the two countries.

The Vietnamese leader hoped that the youth would strengthen learning, promote the spirit of innovation and creativity, master science and technology, uphold the spirit of voluntary pioneering, and make worthy contributions to the development of each country and the friendship between the two nations.

To achieve these objectives, Lâm proposed that agencies and mass organisations of both countries closely adhere to the high-level common understandings and strengthen innovation in education work for the young generation on the traditional friendship between the two Parties and two countries.

They should enhance the quality of youth cooperation and further enrich youth exchange activities between the two countries, viewing this as a strategically significant step to cultivate the foundation of friendship from an early age for future generations, and continue to effectively implement the Red Study Tour Programme so that youth of both countries better understand the heroic revolutionary history, the pure spirit of communist internationalism, and the mutual assistance between the two Parties and two countries.

He affirmed that youth is the springtime of society, the vitality of the nation, a reliable reserve force of the Party, and the future master of the country.

The Vietnamese leader expressed confidence that the youth of both countries will continue to write new chapters in Việt Nam–China friendship with their wisdom, pioneering and creative spirit, aspirations to contribute and sense of responsibility for their nations’ future, following in the footsteps of their forebears to bring renewed vitality and a bright future to Việt Nam–China relations. — VNS