Vietnamese leader visits Museum of Communist Party of China in Beijing

BEIJING — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm visited the Museum of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing on Wednesday, as part of his state visit to the neighbouring country.

The top Vietnamese leader and his high-level delegation were welcomed by Cai Qi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chief of the CPC Central Committee’s Office.

After visiting the museum and listening to presentations on its exhibitions, General Secretary and President Lâm noted that Việt Nam has recently commenced construction of the Museum of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in Hà Nội, a project of special significance that reflects deep respect for the CPV’s glorious history.

He said the museum will serve not only as a repository preserving and exhibiting invaluable historical documents and artefacts of the CPV, but also as an important venue for educating officials, Party members and people, especially younger generations, about revolutionary traditions. It will also introduce international friends to the history, role and major contributions of the CPV to national liberation movements worldwide.

The project is currently being accelerated, alongside the collection of documents and artefacts and the development of detailed exhibition plans, with a view to completing it on schedule, he added.

During the visit, the Vietnamese top leader wrote in the guest book, affirming that the Vietnamese and Chinese Parties and States will continue to preserve and promote the traditional friendship of "both comrades and brothers" while advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and building a Việt Nam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance for the happiness of the two nations' people and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

The Museum of the Communist Party of China is a major historical and cultural project showcasing the CPC’s development since its founding in 1921, affirming its leadership role in China’s development.

Construction began in September 2018 and the museum was inaugurated in June 2021, marking the 100th anniversary of the CPC. Covering 147,000 sq.m, it exhibits more than 2,600 photos and 4,500 artefacts, including 420 national treasures, offering a comprehensive overview of the CPC’s century-long history. — VNA/VNS