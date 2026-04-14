Top Vietnamese leader arrives in Beijing, beginning state visit to China

BEIJING — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm, accompanied by his spouse Ngô Phương Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, arrived in Beijing on Tuesday morning, beginning a four-day state visit to China at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse.

The Vietnamese leader and delegation were welcomed at Beijing Capital International Airport by Politburo member and Secretary of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee Yin Li; Member of the CPC Central Committee and Head of its International Department Liu Haixing; Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei and his spouse; Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình and his spouse; along with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in China and representatives of the Vietnamese community and students in the country.

The state visit marks a new beginning in the bilateral relations as both countries enter a new stage of development. Việt Nam is stepping into a new development era following the successful 14th National Party Congress, while China is embarking on the implementation of its 15th five-year socio-economic development plan.

The trip is expected to elevate strategic connectivity and open up a new phase in relations between the two Parties and countries. The top leaders of both nations will discuss and set out new directions and groundbreaking measures to enhance cooperation in key areas, including economy, trade, investment, tourism, supply and production chains, education and training, and science and technology, thus contributing to the realisation of each country’s development goals and aspirations.

In the article published on People's Daily of China ahead of the visit, General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm highlighted that Việt Nam–China ties, rooted in long-standing friendship and shared history, continue to develop as a strategic priority for both countries, with expanding cooperation in trade, infrastructure and people-to-people exchanges.

Looking ahead, he outlines four main orientations: strengthening political trust through regular high-level exchanges; upgrading cooperation towards higher quality, with a focus on infrastructure connectivity and emerging areas such as science, technology and digital transformation; deepening people-to-people ties, especially among younger generations; and effectively managing differences through dialogue and respect for international law to maintain peace and stability. — VNS