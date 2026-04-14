Top leader heads to China for state visit

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm, accompanied by his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, departed Hà Nội on Tuesday morning for a four-day state visit to China.

The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse.

The delegation comprises Politburo members Trần Cẩm Tú, Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat; Bùi Thị Minh Hoài, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee; Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission; Gen. Phan Văn Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence; Gen. Lương Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; Nguyễn Thanh Nghị, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, head of the its Commission for Policies and Strategies; Lê Hoài Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Đoàn Minh Huấn, President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics; and Trần Đức Thắng, Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee; along with other ministers and senior officials.

This is the first state visit to China by General Secretary and President Lâm in his capacity as the Party and State’s top leader. It comes one year after General Secretary and President Xi’s state visit to Việt Nam in April 2025 and represents the third bilateral visit between the two countries’ top leaders in less than two years. — VNS