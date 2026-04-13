Vietnamese, Slovak leaders attend friendship concert in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and visiting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico attended the Vietnam–Slovakia friendship concert titled “Aká Si Mi Krásna” at the Hồ Gươm Opera in Hà Nội on Monday evening.

The event was jointly organised by the Slovak Embassy, the Hồ Gươm Opera, and the Sun Symphony Orchestra, marking PM Fico’s official visit to the country.

It featured performances by renowned Slovak opera artists, alongside musicians from the Sun Symphony Orchestra under the baton of conductor Olivier Ochanine.

In the near future, further artistic exchanges are anticipated, with Slovak orchestras and ensembles expected to perform in Việt Nam, while Vietnamese artists will have opportunities to showcase their talents in Slovakia, thereby deepening bilateral cultural cooperation and people-to-people ties.

The concert was seen as a significant cultural milestone, heralding stronger exchanges between Việt Nam and Slovakia following the formal establishment of their Strategic Partnership. Over the past 76 years, bilateral relations have developed steadily across political, diplomatic, and socio-economic spheres, with both sides attaching importance to their long-standing traditional friendship. — VNA/VNS