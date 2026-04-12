Slovak Prime Minister begins official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister of the Slovakia Robert Fico arrived in Hà Nội on Sunday afternoon, beginning his three-day official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng.

He was welcomed at Nội Bài International Airport by Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Đặng Xuân Phong, Deputy Foreign Minister Ngô Lê Văn, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Phạm Trường Giang.

Accompanying Fico are several senior Slovak officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Robert Kaliňák, Deputy Prime Minister and Economic Minister Denisa Saková, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanár, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Richard Takáč, Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenický, and Culture Minister Martina Šimkovičová, among others.

Prime Minister Robert Fico, who has consistently supported the strengthening of bilateral ties, has made significant contributions to promoting cooperation between the two countries. He previously paid official visits to Việt Nam in 2008 and 2016.

According to Ambassador Giang, the visit marks the first by a foreign government leader after Việt Nam completed the restructuring of its state apparatus following the 14th National Party Congress. It also comes as the two countries mark more than 75 years of diplomatic relations since 1950. It also opens up opportunities for more substantive cooperation following previous high-level visits, based on the need to strengthen collaboration and high political trust between the two sides.

Key agenda items include discussions on upgrading bilateral ties, strengthening political trust, and promoting cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, defence and security, science and technology, renewable and nuclear energy, culture, tourism, education, labour, green and digital transition, and digital transformation.

The two sides will also discuss coordination in multilateral mechanisms and settlement of regional and international issues of mutual concern, with a focus on ASEAN–EU cooperation. — VNA/VNS