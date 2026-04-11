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Home Politics & Law

New cooperation directions drive Việt Nam-Russia ties

April 11, 2026 - 21:52
As Russia pivots towards the Asia-Pacific and Việt Nam deepens its global integration, Việt Nam is increasingly viewed as a key bridge connecting Russia with Southeast Asia, a role expected to elevate the strategic value of bilateral ties and unlock new cooperation opportunities.
A roundtable discussion in Moscow, reviewing key outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, held in Russia on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Tâm Hằng

MOSCOW — A roundtable discussion on Friday reviewed key outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, shedding light on prospects for relations between Việt Nam and Russia.

Held at the Russia-Việt Nam Cultural Centre at Herzen State Pedagogical University of Russia, the event brought together scholars and experts from both nations.

Participants highlighted the rise of new “cooperation vectors,” more flexible and adaptive forms of engagement in response to evolving geopolitical conditions.

With traditional channels facing constraints from sanctions and financial and payment barriers, both sides are seeking more practical and efficient cooperation mechanisms.

These emerging directions include diversifying cooperation models, developing alternative payment solutions, leveraging multilateral frameworks and boosting private-sector participation.

At the same time, collaboration is expanding into high-potential fields such as health care, biotechnology, quality education and transport infrastructure, including Eurasian intermodal corridors and joint projects in railways, metro systems and underground works, areas seen as less vulnerable to geopolitical volatility while offering long-term benefits.

As Russia pivots towards the Asia-Pacific and Việt Nam deepens its global integration, Việt Nam is increasingly viewed as a key bridge connecting Russia with Southeast Asia, a role expected to elevate the strategic value of bilateral ties and unlock new cooperation opportunities.

At the event, Professor Andrey Vassoevich from the Russia-Việt Nam Cultural Centre stressed the importance of translating the 14th Party Congress orientations into concrete programmes and projects.

Nguyễn Quốc Hùng, Director of the “Tradition and Friendship” Fund for Russia-Việt Nam cooperation, underscored culture, education and science-technology as core pillars for sustaining long-term ties, noting that the Congress’s directions would provide fresh momentum for advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Also speaking, Vyacheslav Kalganov, Vice Chairman of the St. Petersburg External Relations Committee, highlighted Việt Nam’s growing dynamism and role on the global stage.

He announced plans for an annual Việt Nam Week in St. Petersburg in May 2026, featuring cultural and diplomatic activities, with Việt Nam set to be the partner country at the 21st St. Petersburg International Book Fair. — VNA/VNS

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