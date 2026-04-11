NA Chairman leaves Hà Nội for 152nd IPU Assembly in Türkiye, official visit to Italy

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation departed from Hà Nội on early Saturday morning to attend the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU-152) in Istanbul and conduct a number of bilateral activities in Türkiye, and pay an official visit to Italy from April 11-17.

The trip is made at the invitation of IPU President Tulia Ackson and IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong.

The official delegation includes Party Central Committee members: NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Lê Quang Mạnh; Chairman of the NA’s Council for Ethnic Affairs Lâm Văn Mẫn; Chairman of the NA Committee for Culture and Social Affairs Nguyễn Đắc Vinh; Standing Vice Chairman of the NA Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations Vũ Hải Hà; Deputy Minister of National Defence, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Hiền; Deputy Minister of Public Security, Senior Lieutenant General Lê Văn Tuyến; and leaders of some localities.

Also joining the delegation are alternate member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam Bùi Quốc Dũng; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đặng Hoàng Giang; Ambassador of Việt Nam to Italy Nguyễn Phương Anh; and Ambassador of Việt Nam to Türkiye Đặng Thị Thu Hà.

This is the first official overseas trip of NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn following the 14th National Party Congress, the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly, and the consolidation of the state apparatus of Việt Nam for the new term.

The trip represents the timely and effective implementation of the foreign policy set out at the 14th Party Congress, contributing to affirming Việt Nam's position and its new foreign policy thinking.

It also demonstrates Việt Nam’s strong support for multilateralism and respect for international law; underscores the country’s continued commitment and responsible contributions to the IPU; and reaffirms Việt Nam’s consistent policy of valuing and seeking to further strengthen and deepen its relations with Italy and Türkiye – two key partners - in an increasingly substantive and effective manner. — VNA/VNS