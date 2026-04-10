Permanent member of Party Central Committee’s Secretariat concludes official visits to Laos, Cambodia

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú, and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, returned to Hà Nội's Nội Bài International Airport on Friday evening, concluding their official visits to Laos and Cambodia from Thursday to Friday.

The visits were made at the invitations of Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Samdech Say Chhum, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Chairman of Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee.

During the two-day trip, Tú and the Vietnamese delegation conducted more than 20 activities in Laos and Cambodia. The senior Vietnamese Party official held discussions with high-ranking leaders of both countries on major orientations to further promote comprehensive cooperation, with a focus on effectively implementing signed agreements and deepening ties in a practical manner aligned with the interests of the people.

On this occasion, he also witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between the Office of the CPV Central Committee and the Office of the LPRP Central Committee, as well as memoranda of understanding between several Vietnamese localities and border provinces of Laos and Cambodia.

Tú also visited and met with staff of the Vietnamese embassies and members of the Vietnamese communities in both countries.

These marked the first official visits by the permanent member of the Secretariat to the two neighbouring countries, taking place at a time of significant political and cultural importance. The people of Laos and Cambodia are preparing to celebrate their traditional New Year festivals, namely Bunpimay and Chol Chhnam Thmey, which highlight cultural identity, community solidarity, and the long-standing bonds among the three Indochinese nations.

The visits also came shortly after Việt Nam successfully held its 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels, completing leadership consolidation and launching new strategic orientations.

Notably, they followed the highly successful state visits by then Party General Secretary Tô Lâm to Laos and Cambodia in February, demonstrating continuity and consistency in the implementation of the Party’s foreign policy. They not only reflect policy inheritance but also translate high-level commitments into concrete actions, thus creating fresh momentum for trilateral cooperation. — VNA/VNS