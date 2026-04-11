New mandate for a higher stage of development

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has moved swiftly to consolidate its top leadership following the formation of the new-tenure National Assembly, a step that not only defines the direction of governance for 2026–31 but also signals a more decisive, coordinated push towards long-term national development goals.

Against a backdrop of a rapidly evolving and increasingly unpredictable global and regional landscape, and a domestic context where opportunities and challenges are intertwined, the finalisation of the leadership lineup takes on new strategic significance. It completes the constitutional architecture of state power, ensuring continuity, coherence and stability in governance following the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

First, consider the election of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm as State President in the first sitting of the 16th National Assembly.

The unification of two of the four most important positions can help facilitate a state apparatus with more power under the centralised and comprehensive leadership of the CPV. A state apparatus that is more streamlined to make faster and less encumbered policy decisions in pursuit of the aspirations of becoming a high-income, developed nation by the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the modern Việt Nam in 2045.

We have barely 20 years to go, and the time to act for Việt Nam to escape the middle-income trap is now overdue.

In practical terms, the change could reduce discrepancies, contradictions, or delays between the Party and government bodies at certain ministries, sectors and localities, which have at times slowed down or hindered policy implementation.

On the external front, conventionally, the State President is the head of the State and represents the nation on the world's stage, but in reality, in the capacity as Party chief and top leader of Việt Nam, the General Secretary of the Party has been conducting foreign affairs engagements with other State leaders as de facto counterparts.

This new change could prove conducive, even if only nominally, to enhancing the standing of the office-holder.

A lean, efficient and effective system, staffed by capable and principled officials, will form the bedrock for the country to move forward with confidence and Tô Lâm, known as a man of reform, has been endorsed and empowered by the Party and the National Assembly to execute the vision of an era of nation's rise.

People at the centre

All these should serve the interests of the people, as delineated so unequivocally in Tô Lâm's oath of office. The top Vietnamese leader affirmed that the foremost priority is to deeply internalise and fully implement the principle of "people at the root".

Lâm stressed: “It is essential to strongly promote the people’s role as the central actors, to mobilise their strength and that of the great national unity bloc. The ultimate goal is for the people to benefit from the fruits of development.”

The statement made by Party General Secretary and President Lâm to compatriots nationwide was not merely a personal pledge before history, but a statement on behalf of the entire political system.

His assertion that we must not allow the country to fall behind, and must act for a long-term, bright future for the nation places both the political system and the nation in a forward-leaning posture — one that admits no retreat, and only progress.

Action-driven government

Meanwhile, remarks by National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn clearly underscore the role of the legislature in refining institutions, improving the quality of law-making and strengthening supreme oversight. A coherent, transparent and enforceable legal system constitutes a vital soft infrastructure, creating favourable conditions for socio-economic development, safeguarding human rights and citizens’ rights, and reinforcing discipline and the rule of law.

As head of the executive branch, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, 56 – the youngest to head the Government since the reunification of the country in 1975 – emphasised the imperative of building a streamlined, robust and high-performing administrative apparatus, and one that is effective in both structure and operation.

Hưng will lead a cabinet of 23 members, comprising six deputy prime ministers along with 17 ministers and heads of ministerial-level agencies. All 17 are members of the Party Central Committee, including three Politburo members: General Phan Văn Giang (also Deputy PM and Minister of National Defence); General Lương Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security; and Lê Hoài Trung, Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The vast majority of ministers and agency heads are deputies of the 16th National Assembly.

In line with the vision of a development-oriented and action-driven Government, each member of the cabinet is expected to match words with deeds, apply modern governance thinking, and act with proactivity and flexibility in all circumstances to fulfil their responsibilities to the Party and the people.

Reform momentum

In the judicial sphere, Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyễn Văn Quảng reaffirmed the commitment to building a judiciary that is clean, professional and modern, serving justice and protecting human and citizens’ rights. A fair and strict judicial system, he noted, will not only be a safeguard for the people but also a critical pillar for maintaining a stable environment conducive to development.

Taken together, these inaugural speeches – though delivered from different institutional perspectives – converge on a common theme: a shared aspiration for service, a strong sense of responsibility, and a firm commitment to reform. This underlying current forms the cohesive force of the political system as it enters a new phase.

In remarks by Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm to the newly formed cabinet, PM Hưng's administration's foremost task is to create a conducive development environment that unlocks new growth space, generates fresh drivers, and strengthens implementation capacity to deliver on national goals.

A strong system is not defined solely by its structure, but also by its ability to inspire, guide and mobilise aspirations across society. The messages conveyed at the first session of the new National Assembly – on reform, discipline, responsibility and service -- if translated into concrete action, are expected to generate powerful momentum and foster a positive spirit throughout the population.

It can therefore be said that the consolidation of key leadership positions across all three branches of state power at the very outset of the 16th National Assembly is a crucial step, laying the foundation for a new term marked by high expectations.

Yet what matters more lies ahead: where commitments must be translated into tangible outcomes, and where every policy decision and action must ultimately serve the overarching goal of national development and improved living standards.

Rhetoric and task-setting are only a starting point. How promises are honoured, tasks are assigned, and outcomes are delivered will be the ultimate yardsticks. — VNS