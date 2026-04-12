Party chief, State President urges Military Region 1 forces to stay close to the people

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm has called on the armed forces of Military Region 1 to remain a combat-ready, service-oriented and production-engaged force that is truly close to, respectful of and deeply understanding of the people.

He made the remarks at a ceremony in Thái Nguyên Province on Sunday to award the title 'Hero of the People’s Armed Forces' to the Military Region 1 Command under the Ministry of National Defence.

At the event, Lâm presented the prestigious honour, conferred by the Party, State and people, in recognition of the outstanding achievements of generations of officers and soldiers of Military Region 1 over more than 80 years of building, fighting and development.

Addressing the ceremony, he commended the force’s exceptional accomplishments, while noting the complex realities of its strategic area of responsibility, which includes extensive border regions, difficult terrain, diverse ethnic communities and uneven development levels. He warned that hostile forces continue to exploit issues related to ethnicity, religion, democracy and human rights to sow division and destabilise grassroots areas, requiring constant vigilance and proactive readiness.

To successfully fulfil all assigned tasks, he urged the armed forces to thoroughly grasp the Party’s guidelines on military and national defence in the new context; maintain a firm understanding of the situation; improve forecasting and assessment; and provide timely strategic advice to avoid any passivity or surprise in all circumstances.

He stressed the need to strengthen defensive zones, closely integrate defence with security, foreign affairs and socio-economic development, and safeguard sovereignty, borders and public trust from an early stage and from the grassroots level.

He also called for building a comprehensively strong force, with political steadfastness as the foundation. Officers and soldiers must demonstrate absolute loyalty to the Party, the Fatherland and the people; maintain firm political resolve, high combat readiness, strict discipline and a strong sense of responsibility.

The force should continue to be streamlined, strong, revolutionary, regular, elite and modern, while mastering weapons and equipment, and improving training quality, command capacity, coordination and mobility under all terrain and weather conditions, particularly in border and remote areas, he said.

Reiterating his message, the Party chief and State President emphasised that the Military Region 1 armed forces must remain a “combat force, a working force and a production force,” staying close to the people, respecting and learning from them, and taking responsibility for their well-being.

He called for stronger coordination with local Party committees, authorities and mass organisations to enhance public outreach and strategic communications, and to defeat attempts to exploit ethnic and religious issues to undermine national unity.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring adequate logistics, technical support, finance, communications and equipment for both routine and unexpected missions, while improving soldiers’ material and spiritual well-being.

Efforts should be stepped up in production, thrift practice and efficient management and use of equipment, alongside proactive research, application of science and technology, digital transformation and technical innovation. These, he said, are essential to strengthening capabilities in modern combat conditions, civil defence, search and rescue, and disaster and epidemic response.

Lâm further called for building a contingent of capable, reputable and principled officers firmly grounded in the Party’s military and defence line; strengthening the army politically; and advancing the development of a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern People’s Army.

He highlighted the need to deepen international integration and defence diplomacy, prevent risks of war and conflict, and guard against any signs of ideological, moral or lifestyle degradation.

He concluded by stressing the importance of maintaining strong political resolve, strict discipline, solid technological capacity and sound military art, thereby preserving the people’s trust in the army, the Party and the political system. — VNS