Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Party chief, State President urges Military Region 1 forces to stay close to the people

April 12, 2026 - 16:59
Party chief, State President Tô Lâm called for building a contingent of capable, reputable and principled officers firmly grounded in the Party’s military and defence line; strengthening the army politically; and advancing the development of a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern People’s Army.

 

Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm visits an exhibition of military equipment of Military Region 1. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm has called on the armed forces of Military Region 1 to remain a combat-ready, service-oriented and production-engaged force that is truly close to, respectful of and deeply understanding of the people.

He made the remarks at a ceremony in Thái Nguyên Province on Sunday to award the title 'Hero of the People’s Armed Forces' to the Military Region 1 Command under the Ministry of National Defence.

At the event, Lâm presented the prestigious honour, conferred by the Party, State and people, in recognition of the outstanding achievements of generations of officers and soldiers of Military Region 1 over more than 80 years of building, fighting and development.

Addressing the ceremony, he commended the force’s exceptional accomplishments, while noting the complex realities of its strategic area of responsibility, which includes extensive border regions, difficult terrain, diverse ethnic communities and uneven development levels. He warned that hostile forces continue to exploit issues related to ethnicity, religion, democracy and human rights to sow division and destabilise grassroots areas, requiring constant vigilance and proactive readiness.

To successfully fulfil all assigned tasks, he urged the armed forces to thoroughly grasp the Party’s guidelines on military and national defence in the new context; maintain a firm understanding of the situation; improve forecasting and assessment; and provide timely strategic advice to avoid any passivity or surprise in all circumstances.

He stressed the need to strengthen defensive zones, closely integrate defence with security, foreign affairs and socio-economic development, and safeguard sovereignty, borders and public trust from an early stage and from the grassroots level.

He also called for building a comprehensively strong force, with political steadfastness as the foundation. Officers and soldiers must demonstrate absolute loyalty to the Party, the Fatherland and the people; maintain firm political resolve, high combat readiness, strict discipline and a strong sense of responsibility.

The force should continue to be streamlined, strong, revolutionary, regular, elite and modern, while mastering weapons and equipment, and improving training quality, command capacity, coordination and mobility under all terrain and weather conditions, particularly in border and remote areas, he said.

Reiterating his message, the Party chief and State President emphasised that the Military Region 1 armed forces must remain a “combat force, a working force and a production force,” staying close to the people, respecting and learning from them, and taking responsibility for their well-being.

He called for stronger coordination with local Party committees, authorities and mass organisations to enhance public outreach and strategic communications, and to defeat attempts to exploit ethnic and religious issues to undermine national unity.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring adequate logistics, technical support, finance, communications and equipment for both routine and unexpected missions, while improving soldiers’ material and spiritual well-being.

Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm presents the title “Hero of the People’s Armed Forces” to Military Region 1. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

Efforts should be stepped up in production, thrift practice and efficient management and use of equipment, alongside proactive research, application of science and technology, digital transformation and technical innovation. These, he said, are essential to strengthening capabilities in modern combat conditions, civil defence, search and rescue, and disaster and epidemic response.

Lâm further called for building a contingent of capable, reputable and principled officers firmly grounded in the Party’s military and defence line; strengthening the army politically; and advancing the development of a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern People’s Army.

He highlighted the need to deepen international integration and defence diplomacy, prevent risks of war and conflict, and guard against any signs of ideological, moral or lifestyle degradation.

He concluded by stressing the importance of maintaining strong political resolve, strict discipline, solid technological capacity and sound military art, thereby preserving the people’s trust in the army, the Party and the political system. — VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

NA Chairman meets Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican

The Party and State of Việt Nam consistently create favourable conditions for the Catholic community to practice their faith while contributing to the nation, following the orientation of “living the Gospel in the heart of the nation,” said National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.
Politics & Law

More congratulations extended to Việt Nam’s newly-elected key leaders

Cuban revolutionary leader General Raul Castro Ruz congratulated General Secretary Tô Lâm on being elected State President, describing it as well-deserved recognition of his unwavering loyalty to the revolution and his proven leadership in practice, enabling him to continue guiding the heroic Vietnamese nation on the path toward successfully building socialism.
Politics & Law

New cooperation directions drive Việt Nam-Russia ties

As Russia pivots towards the Asia-Pacific and Việt Nam deepens its global integration, Việt Nam is increasingly viewed as a key bridge connecting Russia with Southeast Asia, a role expected to elevate the strategic value of bilateral ties and unlock new cooperation opportunities.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom