PM urges modernisation of national governance, building service-oriented administration

HÀ NỘI — Over the past 80 years, the Social Order Administrative Police force has achieved numerous outstanding accomplishments and feats, said Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng on Sunday.

The PM was speaking at a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the traditional day of the Social Order Administrative Police force and to present the force the Hồ Chí Minh Order, organised by the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) in Hà Nội.

The PM noted that after the country was unified, the force made important contributions to restoring social order.

They consolidate the foundations of State management, maintaining political and social stability, and, together with other forces, thwarting the plots and destructive activities of hostile and reactionary forces.

In the period of Đổi mới (Renewal) and integration, the force continued to affirm its important role in advising on and directly organising the effective implementation of many breakthrough policies and solutions in state management concerning security and order.

PM Hưng stressed that in recent years, under the direction of the Central Public Security Party Committee and the MPS, the force has created notable milestones with strategic significance in the national digital transformation process, modernising management methods and the State administrative apparatus, providing new momentum for the country's development.

According to the PM, the force has achieved a fundamental shift towards digital management, digital governance and digital services; forming modern management methods based on data, connectivity, sharing and electronic verification.

“This is a very significant contribution to the process of renewing national governance methods, building a modern administration, and developing a digital government, digital society, and digital citizens,” he said.

The PM considered the accomplishments and feats of the force over the past 80 years to be the crystallisation of the immense, tireless sacrifices and contributions of successive generations of officers and soldiers in the force.

He pointed out that in the new era of development, advances in science and technology and digital transformation pose higher requirements for the quality of governance methods, a modern, transparent, effective and high-performing administration, quality service to the people and businesses, creating a foundation for the country's rapid and sustainable development.

Highlighting their great responsibility and core role in digital transformation, contributing to modernising governance methods and the administration, the PM directed that in the time ahead, the force must continue to thoroughly grasp and concretise the Party and State's policies, strategies on ensuring security and order, national digital transformation, administrative reform, science and technology development, innovation and creativity.

Besides, they should research and propose improvements to the institutional framework for social order management, realise the motto of going forward and paving the way for renewal, ensuring discipline, security and safety, with effective service to the people and businesses as the highest measure.

The force will continue to upgrade the national identification and electronic verification system, developing VNeID into a national platform, a safe and accurate communication channel between the State and the people and businesses.

PM Hưng instructed further innovation in mindset and working methods, with a strong shift from 'management' to 'modern, scientific national governance', from administrative handling to a professional, modern, scientific style based on data.

In addition, building a force that is truly clean, strong, revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern, proficient in professional skills and law, knowledgeable in technology, with a digital mindset, digital skills, an innovative and creative spirit, and the capacity to work in a modern governance environment.

At the same time, strengthening international cooperation in the field of social order administrative management, proactively and actively participate in building sectoral standards and norms; promote technology transfer activities, and master advanced knowledge and technology.

The Government leader expressed his belief and expectation that, with its glorious tradition, mettle, intellect, will and dedication, the force will continue to lead the way, achieve even more outstanding accomplishments, and excellently complete all assigned tasks.

They will contribute to firmly safeguarding national security, ensuring social order and safety, modernising national governance methods, building a service-oriented administration, for the rapid and sustainable development of the country; worthy of the trust of the Party and State and the love of the people. — VNS