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Home Politics & Law

New leaders

April 07, 2026 - 17:44
Three of the most important roles in the central government have been elected by the 16th National Assembly during its first session. Watch our new leaders as they are sworn in to serve the country in the next five years.

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Politics & Law

Lê Minh Hưng elected as Prime Minister

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng pledged absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, to the people, and to the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam; and a commitment to strive to fulfil all duties entrusted by the Party, the State and the people.

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