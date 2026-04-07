Three of the most important roles in the central government have been elected by the 16th National Assembly during its first session. Watch our new leaders as they are sworn in to serve the country in the next five years.
Speaking after taking the oath of office, Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng outlined five overarching priorities for the Government of building a modern, enabling and people-centred administration; steering the economy towards high and sustainable growth.
Following the vote, Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyễn Văn Quảng took the oath of office before the legislature, pledging loyalty to the country, people and Constitution; and committing to fulfilling the duties entrusted by the Party, State and people.
In a message posted on social media platform X, PM Modi said he is confident that under his leadership, the time-tested friendship between the two countries will continue to grow from strength to strength.
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng pledged absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, to the people, and to the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam; and a commitment to strive to fulfil all duties entrusted by the Party, the State and the people.
Priority should be given to training and comprehensive preparation for Engineering Company Rotation 5 and Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 8 to be ready for scheduled deployment, along with well-organised send-off ceremonies.
Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm reaffirmed his commitment, together with the entire Party, people and military, particularly the Party Central Committee, to building a peaceful, unified, independent, democratic and prosperous Việt Nam.
Lao Ambassador Siphandon Oybuabuddi thanked the Vietnamese delegation for the New Year visit, highlighting the close cooperation and special bond between the two embassies through regular exchanges and mutual support.