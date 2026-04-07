Party General Secretary Tô Lâm elected State President

HÀ NỘI — With 100 per cent approval from deputies present, the National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday morning adopted a resolution electing Tô Lâm, Party General Secretary and a 16th-tenure legislator, as State President for the 2026–2031 term.

On the second working day of the first session of the 16th National Assembly, lawmakers continued personnel procedures. The NA Standing Committee submitted the nomination list for the presidency, which deputies then discussed and approved via an electronic voting system.

The NA subsequently elected the State President by secret ballot.

Then, NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Lê Quang Mạnh presented the draft resolution on the election of the State President for the 2026–2031 term.

The resolution was adopted with 495 out of 495 votes in favour, equivalent to 100 per cent of deputies present. It took effect immediately upon approval.

This marks the second time a Party General Secretary has been elected by the NA to concurrently serve as State President.

Previously, at the 7th session of the 15th NA on May 22, 2024, Tô Lâm was elected State President for the 2021–2026 term. In August 2024, while serving as State President, he was elected Party General Secretary by the Party Central Committee of the 13th tenure. He continued to hold the presidency until October 21, 2024, at the 8th session of the 15th NA.

Following his election by the 16th NA, Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm is set to take the oath of office and deliver his inaugural address.

Born on July 10, 1957, in Nghĩa Trụ Commune, Hưng Yên Province, Tô Lâm joined the Communist Party of Việt Nam on August 22, 1981. He holds the academic titles of Professor and Doctor of Law.

Over his career, he has served as a member of the Party Central Committee during the 11th, 12th and 13th tenures, and as a Politburo member in the 12th and 13th tenures. He has also been a National Assembly deputy for the 14th and 15th tenures.

His long service in the Ministry of Public Security includes terms as Deputy Minister from 2010 to 2016 and Minister from 2016 to 2024. In January 2019, he was promoted to the rank of General of the People’s Public Security.

In 2024, Tô Lâm was appointed as President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

On August 3, 2024, he was elected by the Party Central Committee as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam for the 13th tenure. — VNS