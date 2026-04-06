16th NA Standing Committee convenes first session

HÀ NỘI — The 16th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee convened its first session in Hà Nội on Monday to consider several important issues under the chair of NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

The committee reviewed the proposed assignment of responsibilities for the NA Chairman, vice chairpersons and members of the 16th NA Standing Committee.

It also considered personnel to be submitted to the legislature for election, and decided on the numbers and lists of vice chairpersons of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs and NA committees, along with members of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs and various NA committees.

Earlier the same afternoon, the NA adopted a resolution on the election of vice chairpersons of the 16th NA. All 496 deputies present voted in favour, approving Đỗ Văn Chiến; Nguyễn Khắc Định; Nguyễn Thị Thanh; Nguyễn Hồng Diên; Nguyễn Doãn Anh; and Nguyễn Thị Hồng for the positions.

Lawmakers also passed a resolution electing members of the 16th NA Standing Committee with 487 out of 487 deputies present voting yes, a 100 per cent approval rate.

In a separate vote, the legislature elected the chairpersons of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs and NA committees, with 493 out of 493 deputies present voting in favour, again recording full consensus.

The elected officials include Lâm Văn Mẫn as Chairman of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs, Phan Chí Hiếu as Chairman of the NA Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs, Phan Văn Mãi as Chairman of the NA Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs, Lê Tấn Tới as Chairman of the NA Committee on Defence, Security and Foreign Affairs, Nguyễn Đắc Vinh as Chairman of the NA Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs, Nguyễn Thanh Hải as Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Science, Technology and Environment, Nguyễn Hữu Đông as Chairman of the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs, and Lê Thị Nga as Chairwoman of the NA Committee for People’s Aspirations and Supervision. — VNA/VNS