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Home Politics & Law

Trần Thanh Mẫn re-elected Chairman of the National Assembly

April 06, 2026 - 11:56
A total of 491 out of 491 voting delegates approved on Monday the resolution, electing Trần Thanh Mẫn as Chairman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam for the 16th term.
Chairman of the 16th National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn takes the oath of office on Monday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — The 16th National Assembly has re-elected Trần Thanh Mẫn as Chairman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam for the 16th term.

Following the opening session of the first sitting on Monday morning at the National Assembly House in Hà Nội, the legislature convened a closed session on personnel matters, including the election of the Chairman.

The National Assembly subsequently adopted a resolution electing the Chairman with unanimous support from all delegates present.

A total of 491 out of 491 voting delegates approved the resolution, representing 98.2 per cent of the full membership.

Under the resolution, Trần Thanh Mẫn, a member of the Politburo, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly, and a deputy to the 16th National Assembly, will continue to serve as Chairman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam for the 16th term.

The resolution took immediate effect upon its adoption.

Before the Assembly, Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn took the oath of office, pledging “Under the sacred red flag with a yellow star of the Fatherland, before the National Assembly and voters nationwide, I, as Chairman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, solemnly swear absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, to the people, and to the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, and commit to striving to fulfil the duties entrusted to me by the Party, the State and the people.”

Trần Thanh Mẫn was born on August 12, 1962 in Thạnh Xuân Commune, Châu Thành A District, in the Mekong Delta province of Hậu Giang.

He is of Kinh ethnicity and joined the Communist Party on August 25, 1982. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political theory and a doctorate in economics.

He is currently a member of the 13th and 14th Politburo, a former member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat (12th term), and has served on the Party Central Committee across multiple terms.

He has also been a National Assembly deputy for the 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th legislatures.

Previously, he served as President of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front from July 2017 to March 2021, and later as Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly from April 2021 to May 2024.

At the seventh sitting of the 15th National Assembly in May 2024, he was first elected Chairman of the National Assembly, a position he has held since. — VNS

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