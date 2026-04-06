Permanent member of Party Central Committee's Secretariat to pay official visits to Laos, Cambodia

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member, Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Trần Cẩm Tú will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to pay official visits to Laos and Cambodia, according to an announcement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

The visit to Laos will take place on April 9 at the invitation of Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee.

At the invitation of Samdech Say Chhum, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Chairman of the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee, Tú will then pay an official visit to Cambodia on April 10. — VNA/VNS