NA Chairman extends Easter greetings to Hà Nội Archdiocese

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on April 5 paid a visit and extended greetings to the Hà Nội Archdiocese on the occasion of Easter 2026.

On behalf of Party, State, and Việt Nam Fatherland Front leaders, the top legislator conveyed his best wishes of peace, good health and God’s blessings to Archbishop Vũ Văn Thiên, who is also Vice President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Việt Nam, as well as to bishops, priests and parishioners of the Hà Nội Archdiocese.

Reviewing the country’s recent achievements, he noted that despite numerous challenges, Việt Nam has recorded encouraging results. The economy scale is estimated at US$514 billion, ranking 32nd globally, with an average growth rate of 6.2 per cent over the past five years, including 8.02 per cent in 2025. Per capita income has reached $5,026.

Macroeconomic stability has been maintained, inflation kept under control, social welfare ensured, and national defence and security safeguarded, alongside continued efforts to strengthen the political system.

He underscored that these outcomes reflect the collective contributions of the entire Party, army and people, including Catholic dignitaries and followers.

The NA Chairman highlighted the Party and State’s recognition of the Catholic community’s active engagement in healthcare, education, new-style rural area building, social charity, environmental protection and the maintenance of public order.

Notably, in the recent election, more than 7.8 million Catholic voters nationwide cast their ballots, with two priests elected to the 16th National Assembly and 12 to provincial-level People’s Councils.

He noted that the first session of the 16th NA will open on Monday, during which lawmakers are expected to contribute ideas to the amended Law on Belief and Religion. The amendments aim to further facilitate lawful religious activities while promoting cultural values and mobilising religious resources for sustainable national development.

Highlighting the upgrading of Việt Nam–Vatican relations to the level of Resident Papal Representative, and the appointment of a Resident Papal Representative in Việt Nam since December 2023, NA chairman Mẫn said Việt Nam has extended an invitation to Pope Leo XIV for an official visit, reflecting the country’s goodwill and the aspirations of the Vietnamese Catholic community.

He expressed his hope that Archbishop Vũ Văn Thiên and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Việt Nam will continue guiding the Catholic community to accompany the nation and contribute to national development, as well as fostering stronger Việt Nam–Vatican ties.

For his part, Archbishop Vũ Văn Thiên expressed his delight at the country’s achievements, which he described as a shared source of pride, including for Catholics. He reaffirmed that, guided by the 1980 Pastoral Letter of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Việt Nam and the teaching of Pope Benedict XVI that “a good Catholic is also a good citizen,” the Catholic community has made meaningful contributions to healthcare, education and charitable activities.

He also expressed his appreciation to authorities at all levels for facilitating the archdiocese’s activities in line with its mission, affirming that Catholics will continue to contribute to the nation’s development. — VNA/VNS