NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn requests new momentum, confidence for new term

HÀ NỘI — The first session of the 16th National Assembly (NA) will consider and decide on many highly important matters, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn stated on Sunday.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the Standing Board of the NA Party Committee with leaders of the NA delegations from provinces and cities ahead of the first session.

The session is scheduled to open on Monday morning at the NA Hall in Hà Nội and is expected to last approximately 11 days, divided into two phases.

During the session, the NA will review and decide on the organisation of high-level personnel for the State apparatus and consider and pass eight draft laws and one legally binding resolution.

The NA will also approve major national plans for socio-economic development, national defence and security, national finances, public investment and public debt borrowing and repayment for the coming five-year period.

Recalling General Secretary Tô Lâm's statement: “In difficult times, with tight deadlines and many critical tasks, this is an opportunity to affirm the Party's leadership capacity, the State's management effectiveness and the political system's operational efficiency… it is a test for leaders at Party committees, the Fatherland Front, organisations, sectors and levels; only through work can leadership and command capabilities be demonstrated, along with resilience, ability to withstand pressure and high work intensity.”

The NA Chairman called on leaders of Party organisations to continue upholding the tradition of unity and consensus while strengthening close coordination with relevant agencies.

They should provide leadership and direction for preparations to ensure the successful organisation of the first session of the 16th NA, thereby creating new momentum and confidence for the new term. — VNS