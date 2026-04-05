16th National Assembly’s first session opens on Monday

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s newly elected 16th National Assembly opens its first session in the capital on Monday, marking the start of a new legislative term with a packed agenda of reports and organisational decisions.

In recent weeks, preparations have been accelerated for a wide range of reports to be submitted for consideration and approval. These include documents from the National Assembly Standing Committee, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Government, the National Assembly Secretary General and Chairman of the National Assembly Office, the National Council for Ethnic Affairs, National Assembly committees, delegations and deputies, as well as other relevant agencies and individuals.

The session is scheduled to last about 11 working days and will be held in two phases, from April 6 to 12 and from April 20 to 23, with April 24 and 25 reserved if needed.

Before the opening ceremony at 7am, leaders of the Party, State and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, together with National Assembly deputies, will lay wreaths and pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum, located opposite the National Assembly Building on Độc Lập Street.

Representatives of National Assembly delegations will also lay wreaths at the Monument to War Heroes and Martyrs on nearby Bắc Sơn Street.

The first session of the 16th-term National Assembly will officially open at 8am at Diên Hồng Hall in the National Assembly Building. Proceedings will be broadcast live on Vietnam Television (VTV1) and Voice of Vietnam (VOV1).

A preparatory session was held on Sunday, during which delegations met to elect their heads and deputy heads.

The National Assembly also convened in plenary to hear remarks by 15th-term Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and a report by Secretary General and Chairman of the National Assembly Office Lê Quang Mạnh on the draft agenda for the first session. Deputies later discussed and voted to adopt the agenda. — VNS